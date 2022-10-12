Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has said not every civil servant will get a bonus this year because a performance-based payment system would be used to select deserving individuals.

The development, which is likely to divide government workers, has prompted unions to cry foul saying they were not consulted about the new formula of awarding bonuses.

The new formula emerged in a recent letter dated September 29, 2022 addressed to Health and Child Care ministry heads of departments.

 "The Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a circular notifying of the changed method of payment of bonuses and other performance-related awards in the civil service," the letter signed by the ministry's secretary Jasper Chimedza read.

"It is advised that with effect from this year, 2022, bonuses will only be paid based on performance appraisal reports.

"Considering the foregoing, kindly ensure that all members of staff from deputy director level and below are appraised as per the standard requirements."

Unions have, however, protested bitterly, saying this was targeted at their members for going on strike to demand better salaries.

Civil servants have been engaged in sporadic job protests to demand United States dollar salaries.

Earlier this year, government introduced a "no-work no-pay" policy after civil servants downed tools protesting poor salaries and working conditions.

A number of teachers were also suspended.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said public workers deserved the 13th cheque.

"Performance appraisal should be an ongoing process which should never be nicodemously smuggled in an attempt to prejudice workers. All Civil servants have a legitimate expectation to receive bonuses; this condition should never apply in retrospect. At the end of the day appraisal forms are going to be cooked.. We maintain that all workers who worked for the whole year deserve an annual bonus," Masaraure said.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and ensure all State workers receive bonuses.

"It is not fair for government to come at the 11th hour and make decisions that affect its workers. We are expecting those bonuses next month but government has decided otherwise," Dongo said.

Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union secretary-general Douglas Chikobvu said: "We strongly feel that the government might be trying to get a scapegoat to undercharge us and avoid paying ourbonuses decently. Above all, there is nothing to smile at given that most workers are wallowing in abject poverty courtesy of the government measly wage."

Organising secretary for Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions, Farai Chinosengwa said the policy might trigger sexual harassment at workplaces where women will be abused to get favourable performance appraisal reports.

"l feel like his move will trigger sexual harassment with bosses using the bonus issue to leverage female teachers. The way PSC is handling workers' conditions is that they are no longer negotiated.

"They are now just implementing. We don't know who advised the commission on this wrong way of doing business," Chinosengwa said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4945 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1897 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 829 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2157 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3102 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1738 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4393 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4086 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2218 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1831 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 926 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days