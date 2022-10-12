Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
SEVENTEEN people yesterday appeared in court charged with public violence that rocked Mupedzanhamo market since Friday.

The accused, who were represented by Brighton Sadowera appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Mangosi remanded them in custody to today for bail application.

On October 10, the accused persons, who were in two groups, allegedly went on a rampage in a fight for the control of Mupedzanhamo vending stalls.

It is alleged that they threw stones at each other, blocked traffic and stoned moving vehicles, injuring innocent people.

It is alleged that the accused persons were arrested at the crime scene.

In an unrelated matter, the City of Harare has resolved to reopen Mupedzanhamo market, that is going to accommodate 1 800 vendors, next week and Chishawasha grounds before year end.

In an interview with NewsDay, City of Harare Small to Medium Enterprises chairperson councillor Denford Ngadziore said: "We are working with all stakeholders involved and we are in our final preparatory stage to reopen Mupedzanhamo market by next week.

 "The other thing is that there is this issue of politicisation of Mbare. There is too much tension in Mbare, so that tension needs stakeholders' engagement. People who are fighting in Mbare are all Zimbabweans, we understand they come from different political parties, so what we are trying to do is to bring them together."

In a statement yesterday, the City of Harare also said it would accommodate 3 500 traders at Chishawasha grounds before year end.

"Before year end, we hope to open Chishawasha grounds market which was fenced off with metal mesh years ago to accommodate about 3 500 traders," the statement read.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4946 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1897 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 790 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 829 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 984 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2157 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3102 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1738 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4393 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4086 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2218 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1831 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 926 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days