Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Politician-cum-lawyer, Tendai Biti has implicated controversial businessman Ken Sharpe in what he said was the greatest land heist in the history of post- independent Zimbabwe.

Sharpe owns Augur Investments which entered into two shady land deals with the Harare City Council, thereby prejudicing the capital of vast tracts of land.

Biti, who was testifying at the Harare Magistrate Court in a case where he is accused of verbally assaulting Sharpe's business partner, Tatiana Aleshina, said he was a victim of her manipulations through the use of connections in the highest office in the country.

"She is the mastermind of the prosecution against me," said Biti.

According to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) official, Aleshina has been involved in a series of land grab scandals through Augur Investment OU, a company she fronts.

In 2007, the company entered into an agreement with Harare City Council (HCC) to form a firm called Sunshine Development, with initial provision saying Augur would deposit US$30 million into the capital bank of the proposed organisation.

Augur would get 70percent of shares in the joint venture company.

Augur Investment is said to have deferred from depositing the money into the account, but took away land and transferred it to several shelf companies.

In 2008, the two organisations reportedly entered into another agreement for the construction of airport road.

In the provisions of the second agreement, council agreed to avail land to Augur Investment in return for the construction of the road.

According to Biti, Augur did not live up to the agreed terms of the contract, but went ahead and claimed the land from the local authority.

Instead, Augur is said to have subcontracted Fairclot in 2013, which withdrew all its equipment and stopped work on the road after doing just 2, 7km of the 10km due to non-payment.

"The government of Zimbabwe in May 2014 cancelled the agreement between the City of Harare and Augur Investment OU for construction of the Harare airport road due to non-performance of Augur Investment and their associates," Biti said.

According to the agreement, the company would be paid 90 percent of the cost in the form of land, while the remaining 10 percent would be in form of cash.

"Despite the fact that they did not perform, up until that time they had been given thousands of hectares of land, the complainant who was right at the centre then demanded additional land as a penalty against City of Harare," he added.

Part of the land that was used to pay Augur Investments was stand 654, Pomona Township measuring 273 299 hectares of State land with title deeds, which were supposed to be kept by a private law firm —Coghlan, Welsh and Guest (CWG) — until the Harare City Council approved the road project.

They renegotiated the deal and Augur gave the Pomona stand as security. The title deed of the land was kept in escrow by CWG.

The trial is set to resume October 18.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Biti, #Sharpe, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4948 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1897 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 790 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 830 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 984 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2157 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3102 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1738 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4393 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4086 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2219 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1831 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 926 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days