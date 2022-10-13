Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

News / National

by Staff reporter

Economist Innocent Matshe was on Thursday named deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, with effect from October 1.Matshe takes over from Kupukile Mlambo, whose term expired in June after 10 years at the apex bank.RBZ governor John Mangudya said Matshe brings a "vast wealth of experience" to the job."He is a highly specialised expert in applied and policy economic analysis and has a special inclination in micro and macro-economic linkages and digital finance," Mangudya said in a statement."His expertise will therefore greatly assist the bank in his functional areas of research, administration and IT.Matshe previously worked for the African Economic Research Council, was a consultant for the World Bank and once served as a senior researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council of South Africa. He also chaired the department of economics at the University of Zimbabwe.