Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Economist Innocent Matshe was on Thursday named deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, with effect from October 1.

Matshe takes over from Kupukile Mlambo, whose term expired in June after 10 years at the apex bank.

RBZ governor John Mangudya said Matshe brings a "vast wealth of experience" to the job.

"He is a highly specialised expert in applied and policy economic analysis and has a special inclination in micro and macro-economic linkages and digital finance," Mangudya said in a statement.

"His expertise will therefore greatly assist the bank in his functional areas of research, administration and IT.

Matshe previously worked for the African Economic Research Council, was a consultant for the World Bank and once served as a senior researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council of South Africa. He also chaired the department of economics at the University of Zimbabwe.


Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

9 hrs ago | 564 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

15 hrs ago | 1082 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 937 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

18 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

23 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

23 hrs ago | 6269 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

23 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

23 hrs ago | 2264 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

23 hrs ago | 961 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

23 hrs ago | 904 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

23 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

23 hrs ago | 445 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

23 hrs ago | 954 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

23 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

23 hrs ago | 3877 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 248 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

23 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

23 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

23 hrs ago | 213 Views

128 trafficked women return home

23 hrs ago | 583 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

23 hrs ago | 400 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

23 hrs ago | 427 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

23 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bosso resume training

23 hrs ago | 205 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

23 hrs ago | 260 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

23 hrs ago | 222 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

23 hrs ago | 203 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

13 Oct 2022 at 00:23hrs | 301 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

12 Oct 2022 at 19:51hrs | 444 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

12 Oct 2022 at 19:08hrs | 2374 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

12 Oct 2022 at 19:07hrs | 2161 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

12 Oct 2022 at 19:06hrs | 521 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

12 Oct 2022 at 19:05hrs | 246 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

12 Oct 2022 at 19:04hrs | 1428 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

12 Oct 2022 at 19:04hrs | 332 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

12 Oct 2022 at 18:49hrs | 392 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2199 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 348 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 220 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3158 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1752 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4596 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4149 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days