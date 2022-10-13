Trio kill miner over gold ore

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three suspected murderes appeared before a Bindura magistrate today after allegedly killing a miner in a gold dispute in Mazowe.Tanaka Famanya (21) of Victoria Mine, Kadoma, Pecimist Manyama (18) of Mutare and Blessed Gumbo (18) of Mhondoro were not asked to plead to a murder charge by magistrate Ruramayi Chitumbura.The state led by Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged the trio teamed up at Chawana gold claim in Mazowe and demanded gold ore from the now deceased Tongai Mafunda and his friend Justice Chakafana who were carrying a sake of gold ore each.Chafana dropped his sack and fled upon meeting the trio while Mafunda tried to resist.The suspects pounced of Mafunda and stabbed him all over the body with knives before grabbing his sack of gold ore.They left him in a pool of blood and fled.Mafunda was taken to Concession hospital hours later where he died upon adimission