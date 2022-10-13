Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trio kill miner over gold ore

by Simbarashe Sithole
31 mins ago | Views
Three suspected murderes appeared before a Bindura magistrate today after allegedly killing a miner in a gold dispute in Mazowe.

Tanaka Famanya (21) of Victoria Mine, Kadoma, Pecimist Manyama (18) of Mutare and Blessed Gumbo (18) of Mhondoro were not asked to plead to a murder charge by magistrate Ruramayi Chitumbura.

The state led by Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged the trio teamed up at Chawana gold claim in Mazowe and demanded gold ore from the now deceased Tongai Mafunda and his friend Justice Chakafana who were carrying a sake of gold ore each.

Chafana dropped his sack and fled upon meeting the trio while Mafunda tried to resist.

The suspects pounced of Mafunda and stabbed him all over the body with knives before grabbing his sack of gold ore.

They left him in a pool of blood and fled.

Mafunda was taken to Concession hospital hours later where he died upon adimission

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

9 hrs ago | 833 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

9 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Chiwenga's absence from Parliament irks opposition MPs

9 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa recycles 'deadwood'

9 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Ziyambi challenged on tattered US dollar bank notes

9 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Chamisa smells victory

9 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers train to Mnangagwa's rally

9 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Another shadowy ED grouping surfaces

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

'Zec evasive on delimitation'

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Fresh turmoil hits Mupedzanhamo

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Muzarabani villagers face eviction

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe announces another fuel price increase

9 hrs ago | 806 Views

Shiri estate in fresh storm

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Malnutrition stalks Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

I refuse to be a delusional idiot

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man knifed to death in fight over 'powers' of a sangoma

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

US, NATO masters of double standards

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

15 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

18 hrs ago | 739 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

18 hrs ago | 947 Views

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

18 hrs ago | 860 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

13 Oct 2022 at 14:00hrs | 1267 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 1160 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

13 Oct 2022 at 10:53hrs | 684 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

13 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 6833 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 2294 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

13 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 2457 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1033 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 934 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 503 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1070 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 789 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 4315 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 269 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 286 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 1554 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 224 Views

128 trafficked women return home

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 627 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 436 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days