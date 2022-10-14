ZANU-PF youths extort miner

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF Shamva district youth chairperson Ryan Dhokwani (31) and his accomplice Josphat Zvomuya (32) were dragged to Bindura magistrates courts after allegedly extorting a miner US$50.

The duo appeared before magistrate Ruramayi Chitumbura who granted them $20 000 bail each.The state alleged on October 9 the duo saw approached Christopher Mazembe (42) who was at TV sales shop in Bindura and demanded $50 which they said was for fuel.Mazembe is a miner in Shamva and due to pressure exerted on him by the youths he gave them the demanded money.The youths threatened to damage his mining equipment if he does not comply to their demands.After taking the $50 Dhokwani and Zvomuya went away.Mazembe subsquently filed a police report whuch led to the arrest of the two.The matter continues on October 19