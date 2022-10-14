30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

FOUR suspected poachers on Wednesday appeared before Guruve magistrates court on charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

They were allegedly found in possesion of 30 kilogrammes of ivory without a permit.Moses Matienga, Simbarashe Matore, Thomas Tangai and Last Karande pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.Prosecutors allege the four were arrested near Dande Bridge along the Guruve-Mahuwe Road on the October 7after a tip-off to the police.Five pieces of ivory weighing 30.13 kilogrammes were recovered from the quartet which is being charged under the Parks and Wildlife Act.The suspects were remanded in custody to the October 19.