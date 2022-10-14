Latest News Editor's Choice


30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

by Simbarashe Sithole
6 hrs ago | Views
FOUR suspected poachers on Wednesday  appeared before Guruve magistrates  court on charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.


They were allegedly  found in possesion of 30 kilogrammes of ivory without a permit. 

Moses Matienga, Simbarashe Matore, Thomas Tangai and Last Karande pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate  Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Prosecutors allege  the four were arrested near Dande Bridge along the Guruve-Mahuwe Road on the October 7after a tip-off to the police. 

Five pieces of ivory weighing 30.13 kilogrammes were recovered from the quartet which is being charged under the Parks and Wildlife Act.
 The suspects were remanded in custody to the October 19.

Source - Byo24News
