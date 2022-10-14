Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Government has reaffirmed its position on this year's civil servants' bonuses saying those who fail to meet the mark on  performance-based contracts signed at the beginning of the year are going to miss out on the 13th cheque.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima said in an interview yesterday that there was nothing out of the ordinary in the system adopted by the Government this year. He said it was morally wrong to reward laziness, adding that only those that performed satisfactorily will be awarded a bonus.

"This is how contracts are managed and the Public Service Commission (PSC) administers those. However, all those people who will be subjected to this, have contracts that they were given and signed at the beginning of the year. The bonuses are, however, based on those performance contracts," he said.

He said the indicators set out in the performance-based contracts should be adhered to.

"The performance indicators are clear so each and every one of them have to be completed. So, those who do well on those indicators are the ones who are going to get the bonus. Those who do not, are not going to get the bonuses. That is standard practice across the globe," said Prof Mavima.

Last week during his farewell party, outgoing Public Service Commission Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutaunashe said the practice had always been there, but was not being implemented and will start being effective with the 2022 bonuses.

"One hopes that every public service employee will get a good bonus, but the principle is very straight forward. If the service is excellent, you get an excellent bonus. If it is very good you get a very good bonus and for good service you get a good bonus. But if it's nothing, you embrace nothing," he said.

Amb Wutaunashe said public servants that perform beyond the call of duty will be awarded accordingly. The call for bonuses to be awarded according to performance prompted some ministries to remind their employees on appraisals that need to be completed and used to award the bonuses.

In a memorandum gleaned by  Sunday News, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza instructed that members of staff in the Ministry from Deputy Director Level and below be appraised as per the standard requirements. Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Mrs Cecilia Alexander, however, said the union was not content with the decision by the Government.

"Following the pronouncements made by the Government that the 2022 annual bonus is going to be paid according to Results Based Management System (RBMS); ZCPSTU would want to express its discontentment over this prejudice of a working condition and perceive the Government as negotiating in bad faith. Taking into account the fact that the RBMS cycle runs for 12 months, it therefore renders the current cycle incomplete," she said.

Mrs Alexander said the Government had reneged on its previous position of agreeing to pay the 2022 bonuses to all civil servants. Last year permanent secretaries signed performance contracts and extended them to ministers, heads of local authorities, State owned enterprises and State universities this year. This was done as the Second Republic's thrust to promote accountability and improve service delivery in the public sector.

However, president of the Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe Mr Cleopas Chiketa said the move by the Government to award bonuses based on performance was noble and practised in many parts of the world.

"It is a good move and a critical one to award people based on their performance. Countries that are succeeding all over are using this format, in Dubai they managed to transform their economy based on such things. They benchmarked industries to see which ones performed well in various sectors and said they wanted to do just that. This led to their transformation for the better," he said.

Mr Chiketa said it was critical for the public service to talk about rewarding good performance.

"Once performance is measured then the work is certainly done and must be rewarded accordingly. Systems that are performance based also deliver highly. This issue of a performance-based system must be applied in all sectors, public, private and even in the developmental agencies, the NGOs all their work must be measured, it is critical to embrace performance-based systems of managing a workforce and see how people are delivering," said Mr Chiketa.



Source - sundaynews.co.zw
More on: #Bonus, #Govt, #Salary

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

22 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

1 hr ago | 46 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

18 hrs ago | 605 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

18 hrs ago | 683 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1552 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 730 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1872 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5321 Views

Chiwenga's absence from Parliament irks opposition MPs

14 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 3019 Views

Mnangagwa recycles 'deadwood'

14 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 3871 Views

Ziyambi challenged on tattered US dollar bank notes

14 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 2625 Views

Chamisa smells victory

14 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 3286 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers train to Mnangagwa's rally

14 Oct 2022 at 05:56hrs | 3360 Views

Another shadowy ED grouping surfaces

14 Oct 2022 at 05:55hrs | 970 Views

'Zec evasive on delimitation'

14 Oct 2022 at 05:55hrs | 392 Views

Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

14 Oct 2022 at 05:54hrs | 1858 Views

Fresh turmoil hits Mupedzanhamo

14 Oct 2022 at 05:54hrs | 838 Views

Muzarabani villagers face eviction

14 Oct 2022 at 05:53hrs | 503 Views

Zimbabwe announces another fuel price increase

14 Oct 2022 at 05:53hrs | 1256 Views

Shiri estate in fresh storm

14 Oct 2022 at 05:52hrs | 810 Views

'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

14 Oct 2022 at 05:51hrs | 594 Views

Malnutrition stalks Zimbabwe

14 Oct 2022 at 05:50hrs | 101 Views

I refuse to be a delusional idiot

14 Oct 2022 at 05:50hrs | 394 Views

Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

14 Oct 2022 at 05:49hrs | 469 Views

Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

14 Oct 2022 at 05:49hrs | 851 Views

Man knifed to death in fight over 'powers' of a sangoma

14 Oct 2022 at 05:48hrs | 846 Views

Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

14 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 780 Views

US, NATO masters of double standards

14 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 383 Views

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

13 Oct 2022 at 23:13hrs | 548 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

13 Oct 2022 at 20:09hrs | 907 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

13 Oct 2022 at 20:09hrs | 1205 Views

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

13 Oct 2022 at 20:08hrs | 1016 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

13 Oct 2022 at 14:00hrs | 1608 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 1303 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

13 Oct 2022 at 10:53hrs | 1040 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

13 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1951 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 7381 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 2392 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

13 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 2600 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1094 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 961 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1081 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 638 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1140 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 831 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 4663 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 288 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days