Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has been barred by prison authorities from visiting incarcerated legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole but his nemesis Douglas Mwonzora has been granted access.  

But Sikhala's lawyers yesterday said the opposition legislator was not interested in seeing Mwonzora.

Mwonzora yesterday visited Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where 14 other Nyatsime residents charged alongside Sikhala and Sithole have been detained since June 14. His spokesperson, Witness Dube claimed the MDC T leader had met with Sikhala but Sikhala's spokesperson Freddy Masarirevu told The Standard that was not true.

Mwonzora visited the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison with fellow party members.

"I don't want to comment on Mwonzora's visit," Masarirevu said. Just like any other person, he is allowed to visit Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison but I was with comrade Sikhala (yesterday) from 9 am to 12pm and he told me clearly that he was not going to see Mwonzora. He does not want to see him. If they say he (Mwonzora) saw him, they are lying".

But Mwonzora's spokesperson Witness insisted that Mwonzora met with Sikhala.

Addressing journalists outside Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Mwonzora said he did not need permission from anyone to see Sikhala, Sithole and the 14 others while calling for their unconditional release.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing Chamisa said the CCC leader has been denied access to Sikhala, Sithole and the 14 others since their arrest in June. They have threatened to take legal action against this embargo.

In a letter dated October 13, 2022 addressed to Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) commissioner general Moses Chihobvu, Shava Law Chambers representing Chamisa said such a restriction was unlawful.

"He (Chamisa) was advised by the prison guards that he was specifically barred from visiting anyone in prison detention without your written permission. The basis for this requirement could not be easily ascertained from these guards," the lawyers said.

"We advise that in terms of section 50(5)( c) any person who is detained, including a sentenced prisoner, has a right to communicate with, and be visited by a relative or anyone else of their choice, subject to reasonable restrictions which may be imposed for the proper administration of prisons or places of detention.

"Further, a careful perusal of your prison policies would reveal that there is only a single category of visitors that are not allowed visits, these are those in need of conjugal rights."

Sikhala faces a separate charge of obstruction of justice. He has been denied bail countless times with the courts pointing out that the legislator is a repeat offender not fit for bail.

"We are of the firm view that the guards, in trying to implement a patently unlawful policy, which seems to be targeted at one individual, our client, might have acted without your blessings," Chamisa's lawyers said.

They said denying Chamisa access to Sikhala, Sithole and 14 others was a violation of section 56 of the constitution which guarantees ‘our client the right to equal protection of the law.'

"It is within the above context that we are of the firm view that this is a matter capable of resolution without resorting to costly litigation process which, in any event, would put your office under unnecessary spotlight," they said.

"We found no reason to approach the courts for recourse before having inquired from you on whether or not it is now a requirement that our client must first get permission from yourself before visiting the aforementioned individuals, and if so kindly furnish us with a copy of the said policy document."

While addressing the media at Chikurubi yesterday Mwonzora said: "Our view as the MDC is the continual pre-trial incarceration of Job Sikhala and his colleagues  is totally unjustified, we are appealing to the government to release them so that they can be tried while they are coming from home," said Mwonzora.

"This is an issue about humanity, it's an issue about the families that were left behind and it is an issue about constitutional right to liberty. I do not require permission in terms of the law from any quarter to see accused people. This is a political issue that must be resolved politically. We believe that the opposition must show solidarity with one another."

Sikhala says he is a political prisoner.

Recently, hundreds of citizens and other foreign nationals petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa pleading with him to intervene to secure the release of the CCC legislators and other members.

But government spokespersons have said Mnangagwa would not intervene out of respect of separation of powers between the Judiciary and the Executive.

Constitutional law expert and politician Lovemore Madhuku has said the arrest and detention of Sikhala and others needed a political solution.

The detainees face charges of incitement to public violence following violent skirmishes at the funeral of slain opposition activist Moreblessing Ali.
Related Topics



Source - newsday.co.zw

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

22 mins ago | 28 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

1 hr ago | 145 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

18 hrs ago | 606 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

18 hrs ago | 683 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1552 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 730 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1873 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5321 Views

Chiwenga's absence from Parliament irks opposition MPs

14 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 3019 Views

Mnangagwa recycles 'deadwood'

14 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 3871 Views

Ziyambi challenged on tattered US dollar bank notes

14 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 2625 Views

Chamisa smells victory

14 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 3286 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers train to Mnangagwa's rally

14 Oct 2022 at 05:56hrs | 3360 Views

Another shadowy ED grouping surfaces

14 Oct 2022 at 05:55hrs | 970 Views

'Zec evasive on delimitation'

14 Oct 2022 at 05:55hrs | 392 Views

Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

14 Oct 2022 at 05:54hrs | 1858 Views

Fresh turmoil hits Mupedzanhamo

14 Oct 2022 at 05:54hrs | 838 Views

Muzarabani villagers face eviction

14 Oct 2022 at 05:53hrs | 503 Views

Zimbabwe announces another fuel price increase

14 Oct 2022 at 05:53hrs | 1256 Views

Shiri estate in fresh storm

14 Oct 2022 at 05:52hrs | 810 Views

'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

14 Oct 2022 at 05:51hrs | 594 Views

Malnutrition stalks Zimbabwe

14 Oct 2022 at 05:50hrs | 101 Views

I refuse to be a delusional idiot

14 Oct 2022 at 05:50hrs | 394 Views

Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

14 Oct 2022 at 05:49hrs | 469 Views

Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

14 Oct 2022 at 05:49hrs | 851 Views

Man knifed to death in fight over 'powers' of a sangoma

14 Oct 2022 at 05:48hrs | 846 Views

Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

14 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 780 Views

US, NATO masters of double standards

14 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 383 Views

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

13 Oct 2022 at 23:13hrs | 548 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

13 Oct 2022 at 20:09hrs | 907 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

13 Oct 2022 at 20:09hrs | 1205 Views

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

13 Oct 2022 at 20:08hrs | 1016 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

13 Oct 2022 at 14:00hrs | 1608 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 1303 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

13 Oct 2022 at 10:53hrs | 1040 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

13 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1951 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 7381 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 2392 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

13 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 2600 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1094 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 961 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1081 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 638 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1140 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 831 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 4663 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 288 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days