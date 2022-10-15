Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has defended his faith after a supporter challenged him about focusing on Biblical verses more than outlining the "roadmap to a new Zimbabwe".Chamisa, an ordained pastor, regularly posts biblical verses and teachings on his social media but a supporter challenged him on Twitter, saying biblical verses would not remove Zanu-PF from power.After the CCC leader put up a post quoting Mathew 16:26, one CalvinTee said; "Chamisa enough with verses mhen; zvaakunyangadza (we are fed up)!!"In response Chamisa said; "I respect your opinions, but I find it difficult to move away from my deepest convictions and faith."Let's respect diversity of priorities. This earthly life is so shot and temporary. Godliness is profitable unto all things. I will never stop sharing verses and the word. God bless you."Undeterred, CalvinTee rejoined saying; "My president, I'm also a Christian, my concern is that I'm seeing more verses on your TL than the roadmap to a new Zimbabwe."I personally want to see more of policy clarification. Religion alone won't take us from this dungeon."Referred by another Twitter user to the opposition party's ‘prepare document', CalvinTee retorted; "You don't get it, do you?"The majority of the electorate are not academics. The document should be re-emphasised through regular social media interaction, NOT verses."Churches will do the Lord's work; this is politics, not religion."To which Chamisa responded; "But I'm more just politics."The CCC leader was however warned that the views expressed by CalvinTee were shared by many.Said one Karigamombe03;Another Twitter user added;The opposition leader was however, supported by other Twitter users in the public expression of his faith.Below are some of the posts in support of Chamisa;