Iranian medical specialists arrive in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A delegation of 11 Iranian medical specialists and a journalist arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday evening for mutual collaboration, knowledge exchange and to treat locals.The team, led by dermatologist Dr Naser Emadi, comprises urologists, ophthalmology, anaesthetist, orthopaedic and gynaecologist, a pharmacist and surgeon.Speaking after arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Dr Emadi said they will be in Zimbabwe for two weeks."We intend to stay here for education, to treat anyone who will be coming to us because of having some problems," he said."We shall try to offer our medical services to any corner of this country, according to the position of the local Ministry (of Health and Child Care). We wish this mutual collaboration could be expanded for the next year and any other time."Dr Emadi added they were in Zimbabwe to exchange knowledge in the field of medicine so that it could be spread to improve health across the society.Chief director policy and planning in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Stephen Banda, said the Iranian delegation would be in Harare for about two days and will then move to Bulawayo where they will work from Mpilo and United Bulawayo Hospitals."They will see our patients and also our specialists who will also be working with them," he said."It is also a transfer of knowledge (programme) and we want this type of collaboration to continue so that we can strengthen our health system," he said.Dr Banda said while the visiting team would learn a lot from Zimbabwe, it is Harare that will benefit from the visit."We are happy as a country and hope if time permits they can even extend (their stay) to almost a month rather than two weeks so that they can extend to our rural areas and be able to offer special services to our people."Our Government collaborated with their government to work in that area," he said.Iran and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial relations that date back to the days of the country's liberation struggle.