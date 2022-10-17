AMH journalists kicked out of State House function

News / National

by Staff reporter

Alpha Media Holdings journalists have been chased out of a function at State House where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was appointing a tribunal to look into the Zimbabwe Anticorruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson John Makamure's fitness to remain in office.After going through security checks and Covid-19 tests, at State House, they were at a waiting shed with other journalists.The security officer entered the shed where the group of journalists sat. He asked for their press cards one after the other until he got to AMH photographer Shepherd Tozvireva."You are not wanted here," he said and ordered the photographer to leave the State House. He also did the same to Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi. Tozvireva swiftly advised Taurai Mangudhla to join his workmates, but the hunt for AMH journalists continued until all reporters from the stable were kicked out.Mnangagwa appointed retired Justice Maphios Cheda as chairperson of the Tribunal.