Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Setbacks hit Zimbabwe oilfields

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AUSTRALIA Stock Exchange (ASX)-listed energy explorer Invictus Energy on Monday said it encountered some "minor" delays in preparing to drive the 12¼ hole section of its Mukuyu-1 exploration well due to rig maintenance.

The firm, which kicked off drilling the first of two test wells at its Zimbabwe-based Cabora Bassa claims in Muzarabani last month, however, said such delays had been provisioned for.

Invictus was responding to a query from ASX which had asked it to explain the change in the price of its securities from a closing price of US$0,21 on Monday last week to an intra-day low of US$0,155 on Friday.

ASX wanted to know whether Invictus was aware of any information that had not been announced to the market which, if known by some on the market, could explain the recent price dip.

In response, Invictus said following the announcement on September 26, 2022 and on October 5, 2022, the market "may have anticipated further update and may be speculating on the likelihood of success or failure on our initial target in the Mukuyu-1."

"Invictus confirms it has no results analysed or available for release in relation to the company's initial targets. As per the drilling update for the Mukuyu-1 well provided in an ASX release on October 5, 2022, the 17½" hole section was drilled to a depth of 593m, measured depth," Invictus said.

"Subsequently the one casing was run and cemented in place and the blowout preventer installed in preparation to drill ahead in the 12¼ intermediate hole section through the first prospective targets.

"The company has encountered some minor delays in preparation for, and while drilling the 12¼ hole section due to rig maintenance and failures of measuring while drilling evaluation tools. The company first became aware of the minor delays during the week ended October 14, 2022, these minor delays are often encountered during normal oilfield drilling operations."

Invictus said Mukuyu-1 was expected to take 50 to 60 days to complete and there was no update to the guidance at the moment.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

2 hrs ago | 649 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Deputy Chief Justice conflicted, says ex-judge

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Headmistress up for theft

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Spare us the sanctions rant, please!

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Ziyambi, Machaya in contempt of court

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zec engages CSOs, churches on peace roadmap

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Storm brews over Oliver Chidawu estate

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zec tightens grip on Zimbabwe voters roll

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

AMH journalists kicked out of State House function

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T calls for removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Engineer Alvord Mabena retires as Nust council chairman

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa bribes Matebeleland chiefs to submission?

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Iranian medical specialists arrive in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

US$ VFEX market capitalisation jumps 25% in Q3

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe robotics team wins international award

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mashonalanders and Mnangagwa takes over Gukurahundi genocide resolution

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Shouldn't all those 'confessing' to calling for Zimbabwe targeted sanctions be the first to be arrested?

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mashonaland politicians using Gukurahundi atrocities for mileage'

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mnangagwa chases under-fire ZACC commissioner from his Sherwood farm

12 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Zimbabwe will keep world's highest interest rates into 2023

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Raza leads Zimbabwe to victory against Ireland at T20 World Cup

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Isginci hitmaker Mduduzi Ncube teases new single in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Cyclone' Mwonzora expels three Gweru councillors

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Zanu-PF thugs' attack, disrobe CCC women during poll campaign

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

ZACC's Commissioner Makamure being probed for 'criminal' offences

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

Police vow to 'account for all the suspects' after Matobo poll violence

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

ZACC commissioner faces ouster over Wadyajena Cottco graft probe

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

17 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 6747 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

17 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 869 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

17 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 1104 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

17 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 3099 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

17 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 2632 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

17 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1355 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

17 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 966 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

17 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 2234 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

17 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1455 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

17 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1249 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

17 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 243 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days