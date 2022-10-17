Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In his weekly column in the state-run weekly, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared that next year Zimbabwe would "hold elections in the full glare of world attention".

"We have nothing to hide," he said.

The polls are high stakes on numerous fronts. Next week, the ruling party will hold its first elective congress since Mnangagwa usurped power from the late Robert Mugabe through a coup in November 2017.

So far, no one has raised a hand to challenge him for the party's leadership, although there are whispers that his deputy, Constantine Chiwenga, is agitated.

If things go his way, Mnangagwa, 80, will be seeking his second, and last, term as president.

In the past, he has openly said whoever comes after him should be relatively young.

His biggest rival, 45-year-old Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), will challenge Mnangagwa for the country's presidency after their first disputed encounter in 2018.

Political violence

Zanu-PF enjoys a majority in rural areas and will do anything to keep the opposition at bay.

On Saturday, a CCC member of parliament, Daniel Molokele sent a distressed voice note claiming that he and other party members had been attacked by Zanu-PF members in Matobo Ward in Matabeleland South.

The CCC members reported the matter to the police, who told them they had no vehicles to go to the area. CCC members could either hide in the thick bushes or face the violence. They retreated to the bush.

But while political violence continues to be a menace, Mnangagwa wrote in his column: "No violence will be tolerated, whether before, during, or after the elections."

"Zanu-PF has lost the battle of hearts and minds; that's why it resorts to violence against CCC supporters," argues a political commentator, Pedzisai Ruhanya, who is also a human rights law fellow.

Job creation and economic empowerment are at the centre of Zimbabwe's election promises by the contesting parties.

With high unemployment and a youth bulge – with more people of working age being idle – informal trade is the safest choice in an uncertain economy.

As such, vending bays in flea markets are becoming politicised.

Things got heated when CCC and Zanu-PF youths at Mupedzanhamo Flea Market in Harare's Mbare township clashed over control of the market last week.

A Zanu-PF member died in the confrontation. Eighteen people have since appeared in court over the skirmishes.

Meanwhile, opposition legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, as well as 14 people from Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, have been in prison since June on allegations of inciting and participating in violence that erupted in retaliation of the killing of CCC member Moreblessing Ali.

While the state claims the accused have a case to answer, activists and their political party insist they are political prisoners.

A long history of political violence

Two years into independence in 1982, then prime minister Mugabe introduced a North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade elite army unit to deal with alleged dissidents in what became known as Gukurahundi.

In unison with other state arms, the brigade preyed on mostly Ndebele-speaking civilian communities in Matabeleland and the Midlands, the stronghold of opposition leader Joshua Nkomo and his Zimbabwe African People's Union.

A 1997 report by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe and the Legal Resources Foundation titled "Breaking the Silence; Building True Peace", documented the abuse and killing of innocent civilians by state actors during the Gukurahundi period.

The report and various academic research estimate that around 20 000 people were killed.

However, government actors dispute this figure. For its part, the government carried out reports, namely by the Chief Justice Enoch Dumbutshena Commission and the Chihambakwe Commission of Inquiry.

The country's National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) claims both reports cannot be found.

Gukurahundi is still a thorny issue.

"It was a moment of madness," the late Mugabe said in his closest attempt to address the matter.

But with Mnangagwa now in power, implicated in many reports about Gukurahundi since he was the minister of state security – whose ministry was central in the operation – he has been forced to address it.

"There is no nation that has ever been built by a people in conflict," Mnangagwa said on Monday at a meeting with traditional chiefs of Matabeleland in Bulawayo.

He said:

Today we make an apologetic statement that tribalism and ethnic hostilities have no place in the society that we are determined to build as one nation acting in unison and speaking with one clear voice.

A recent Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission inquiry report states that approximately 90% of survivors of Gukurahundi suffer from mental health impairments caused by trauma.

But while Mnangagwa attempts to address Gukurahundi, critics say the process should be led by an independent body, not someone who is implicated.

Source - News24

Comments


Must Read

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

16 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

16 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

16 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

16 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

16 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

16 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

16 hrs ago | 848 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

16 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 4755 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

16 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

Deputy Chief Justice conflicted, says ex-judge

16 hrs ago | 533 Views

Headmistress up for theft

16 hrs ago | 538 Views

Spare us the sanctions rant, please!

16 hrs ago | 387 Views

Setbacks hit Zimbabwe oilfields

16 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Ziyambi, Machaya in contempt of court

16 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zec engages CSOs, churches on peace roadmap

16 hrs ago | 78 Views

Storm brews over Oliver Chidawu estate

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zec tightens grip on Zimbabwe voters roll

16 hrs ago | 285 Views

AMH journalists kicked out of State House function

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T calls for removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 203 Views

Engineer Alvord Mabena retires as Nust council chairman

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa bribes Matebeleland chiefs to submission?

16 hrs ago | 558 Views

Iranian medical specialists arrive in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 155 Views

US$ VFEX market capitalisation jumps 25% in Q3

16 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe robotics team wins international award

16 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mashonalanders and Mnangagwa takes over Gukurahundi genocide resolution

16 hrs ago | 223 Views

Shouldn't all those 'confessing' to calling for Zimbabwe targeted sanctions be the first to be arrested?

16 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Mashonaland politicians using Gukurahundi atrocities for mileage'

17 Oct 2022 at 20:22hrs | 616 Views

Mnangagwa chases under-fire ZACC commissioner from his Sherwood farm

17 Oct 2022 at 20:21hrs | 1614 Views

Zimbabwe will keep world's highest interest rates into 2023

17 Oct 2022 at 20:21hrs | 251 Views

Raza leads Zimbabwe to victory against Ireland at T20 World Cup

17 Oct 2022 at 20:21hrs | 239 Views

Isginci hitmaker Mduduzi Ncube teases new single in Zimbabwe

17 Oct 2022 at 20:20hrs | 149 Views

'Cyclone' Mwonzora expels three Gweru councillors

17 Oct 2022 at 20:19hrs | 559 Views

'Zanu-PF thugs' attack, disrobe CCC women during poll campaign

17 Oct 2022 at 20:19hrs | 826 Views

ZACC's Commissioner Makamure being probed for 'criminal' offences

17 Oct 2022 at 20:18hrs | 203 Views

Police vow to 'account for all the suspects' after Matobo poll violence

17 Oct 2022 at 20:17hrs | 473 Views

ZACC commissioner faces ouster over Wadyajena Cottco graft probe

17 Oct 2022 at 20:17hrs | 543 Views

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

17 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 7471 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

17 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 919 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

17 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 1206 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

17 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 3318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days