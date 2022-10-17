Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

Some CCC politicians and followers were Monday forced to flee into the bush when alleged Zanu-PF supporters driving in a convoy stormed a party by-election campaign meeting in Insiza, beating up activists, smashing and pouring sand into vehicle engines.Party legislator Jasmin Toffa was among those injured in the attack.In a tweet, CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere said, "We've received a report that the thugs are pouring sand into the vehicle engines. They have stolen Hon Toffa's handbag, personal belongings, money & fuel coupons. They've smashed windscreens. Hon Toffa & others are badly injured."CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba told ZimLive Monday evening the attack happened at party candidate Augustine Gumede's homestead, some 40km from Filabusi, where party followers were gathered.The campaign meeting was convened to drum up support for Gumede ahead of a council by-election in Insiza's Ward 4."I have just been on the phone with honourable Toffa who said a group of Zanu-PF supporters driving in some 30 Zanu-PF branded cars invaded the homestead of our candidate and started beating up people."Most of those attacked were women."The party has been conducting door-to-door campaigns and Zanu-PF did not like that," Siziba said.In a message he recorded on his mobile and circulated on WhatsApp, Gumede sent a distress call from his hideout in the bush."The situation at my homestead is very bad. People are injured and desperate to be taken to hospital. Toffa's car has been damaged, Angilacala's vehicle and mine have been damaged."All my home windows have been smashed and all my property damaged."I have been left with nothing and have nowhere to start."As I speak, we are hiding in the bush, our car tyres were stabbed and deflated," said the politician.Gumede said police were called via phone but were yet to render any assistance.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was unreachable for comment.The incident comes just a day after suspected Zanu-PF supporters on Sunday attacked CCC lawmakers and several party members in Matobo's Ward 2 ahead of the forthcoming council by-election.Some of them were badly injured.