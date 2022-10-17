Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The O Level Mathematics paper 1 that pupils sat for today was leaked, the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has confirmed.

In a statement, Zimsec said it had engaged the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Zimbabwe Republic police to trace the source of the leakage while some candidates that had prior access to the paper had been identified.

"The extent of the leakage is yet to be ascertained, after which relevant authorities will make an informed decision on the administration of this paper," Zimsec said.

The watchdog urged stakeholders to guard jealously the integrity of examinations in the country.

Police have been put on high alert to stamp out any unauthorised dealing of examination papers while candidates were warned to refrain from buying or distributing leaked papers to avoid cancellation of results.



Source - The Herald
Most Popular In 7 Days