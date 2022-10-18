Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO members of a Gokwe family died on the spot after consuming a concoction administered to them by a traditional healer during a family cleansing ceremony.

All 28 members of the Mandaza family fell unconscious after sipping from the 20 litre concoction but while the rest of them regained consciousness, two of them did not recover and died.

The family, under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North, had sought the services of the traditional healer.

Midlands Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on October 15 around 4am at Village Mandaza in Gokwe North.

"The Mandaza family sought the services of one Simbisai Mapuranga (52) of Rumwe Area in Kadoma to conduct a cleansing ceremony at the homestead. The traditional healer prepared 20 litres of a concoction which every member of the family was made to drink while making confessions," said the police.

All the twenty family members who were present at the ceremony confessed before drinking the concoction.

"They started vomiting and fell unconscious while some fell into trances for about three hours. The rest of the family members regained consciousness save for Mharadza Mandaza and Mhere Mandaza who remained unconscious," said Inspector Mahoko.

Efforts to awaken the two hit were unsuccessful and they were later pronounced dead.

The bodies of the two were ferried to Gokwe North Hospital Mortuary where they await post-mortem.

Police are now hunting for Mapuranga who took advantage of the commotion and vanished into the darkness.

"Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to the nearest police station or make use of the suggestion boxes near them," said Inspector Mahoko.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Family, #Dead, #Muthi

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

13 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 723 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2666 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1359 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1457 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 509 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2353 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5653 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days