2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

TWO members of a Gokwe family died on the spot after consuming a concoction administered to them by a traditional healer during a family cleansing ceremony.All 28 members of the Mandaza family fell unconscious after sipping from the 20 litre concoction but while the rest of them regained consciousness, two of them did not recover and died.The family, under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North, had sought the services of the traditional healer.Midlands Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on October 15 around 4am at Village Mandaza in Gokwe North."The Mandaza family sought the services of one Simbisai Mapuranga (52) of Rumwe Area in Kadoma to conduct a cleansing ceremony at the homestead. The traditional healer prepared 20 litres of a concoction which every member of the family was made to drink while making confessions," said the police.All the twenty family members who were present at the ceremony confessed before drinking the concoction."They started vomiting and fell unconscious while some fell into trances for about three hours. The rest of the family members regained consciousness save for Mharadza Mandaza and Mhere Mandaza who remained unconscious," said Inspector Mahoko.Efforts to awaken the two hit were unsuccessful and they were later pronounced dead.The bodies of the two were ferried to Gokwe North Hospital Mortuary where they await post-mortem.Police are now hunting for Mapuranga who took advantage of the commotion and vanished into the darkness."Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to the nearest police station or make use of the suggestion boxes near them," said Inspector Mahoko.