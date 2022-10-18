Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested five machete-wielding robbers who were terrorising residents for months in the city centre.The suspects were using a Toyota Altezza as a getaway vehicle.Nyasha Munjanja (29) of Nkulumane, Nkosiyazi Mkhwananzi (29) of no fixed abode, Edmore Sibanda (26) of Nketa suburb, Tony Ncube (20) of Old Pumula and Devine Ndlovu (20) of Entumbane, ran out luck soon after robbing a patron who was drinking beer outside a local hotel of his cellphone and US$290.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the complainant managed to identify Munjanja. "We arrested five men who were involved in a series of robberies, which occurred around the city centre in Bulawayo. On September 30, 2022 at around 1AM, the complainant a male adult was at a local hotel drinking beer," he said.He then left the hotel intending to look for transport to travel home. While outside the hotel waiting for a lift, he was confronted by the suspects who were armed with axes and machetes."They searched him and took his Samsung cellphone and a wallet with US$290 cash. The suspects got into their getaway car, a silver Toyota Altezza registration number ADT 2266 which was in the vicinity and sped off along 12th Avenue," said Insp Ncube.Last Thursday, the victim spotted Munjanja as he was drinking beer at Manor Hotel and he alerted the police who immediately arrested him."Upon conducting our investigations, Munjanja implicated the other four who were also drinking beer at that particular hotel. Our officer ambushed the unsuspecting suspects and arrested them," said Insp Ncube."Through further investigations, we established that the suspects operated as a gang that terrorised members of the public and using their Toyota Altezza as a getaway car. They also targeted members of the public whom they attacked and robbed during the night."We urge members of the public to desist from carrying dangerous weapons and to cooperate with the police during their stop and searches. We also commend citizens for working with the police in the fight against crime," he said.Meanwhile, tragedy struck a family in Lupane in Matabeleland North after a five-year-old boy fatally hit his seven-year-old cousin with a log on the stomach while they were playing.Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident, which occurred last Thursday.Sources told the Chronicle that the juveniles' grandmother reported for work at a nearby homestead where she is employed as a general hand, leaving her two grandchildren, the deceased and a three-year-old girl, playing with the boy who struck the victim. "It is understood that while the three were playing behind one of the huts, the juvenile picked up a dry log and hit deceased on the leg and stomach. The deceased screamed running towards the other bedroom hut holding his stomach in pain," said the source.The juveniles' grandfather and a neighbour heard the noise and rushed to investigate. The deceased was found lying on the ground writhing in pain.The five-year-old boy stood some metres away in shock with the log still in his hand."The grandfather interrogated the two boys to establish what had happened before he left a female neighbour with the children and rushed to the shops to buy pain killers," said the source.The deceased's condition deteriorated and he died two days later.A report was made to police who attended the scene. The body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post-mortem.