Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police probe Matobo political violence

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have launched investigations into political violence that rocked Matobo ahead of council by-elections to be held on Saturday.

Apart from the election that will be held in Ward 2 in Matobo, there will also be voting in Ward 4 in Insiza on the same day.

On Monday, police said both Zanu-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members made reports of political violence in Matobo.

In a statement National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations on the Matobo political violence were underway and the culprits will be brought to book.

"The ZRP is seized with reports of violent skirmishes which occurred in Matobo on 16 October 2022. Reports of assault and violence have been received from both Zanu-PF and Citizen Coalition for Change members. Investigations are now in progress with a view of accounting for all suspects involved in violence. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence," he said.

Preparations for the local authority by-elections to be held in the two wards in Matabeleland South province are at an advanced stage with candidates from all parties saying they are ready to battle it out.

 In Matobo, Fedrick Siwela from Zanu-PF, Ms Sindiso Ngwenya from CCC and Mr Liberty Nyirongo from Zapu will battle it out. The seat became vacant following the death of Zanu-PF councillor Tom Moyo.

In Insiza District Daniel Dube from Zanu-PF and Augustine Gumede from CCC are vying for the council seat. The seat became vacant following the death of another Zanu-PF councillor Lawrence Maphosa

Matabeleland South provincial elections officer Mr Rabson Nyoni said there will be four polling stations in each ward.

"We have since trained ward election officers and their deputies. We have also trained presiding officers who will administer the polling stations. Today we started training polling officers, election agents who are representatives of various political parties and ZRP officers that will be manning the polling stations," he said.

He urged people to come early to cast their votes.

Tensions have however risen as the elections draw close following reports of violence in Matobo District.

Siwela said the campaign process had been going on well until Sunday when they were attacked by CCC members.

"We are ready for the elections and I'm confident that the Zanu-PF party will retain the seat as we have done a lot of work in the community. The good works of the party speak for themselves. Everything was going on smoothly until yesterday when some of our party vehicles were attacked by members of CCC while on their way to a party meeting here in Matobo. We hope the culprits will be brought to book and we won't have such incidents as we want elections to be held fairly and freely," he said.

Ms Ngwenya said her party was satisfied with the work they had done on the ground as it would guarantee them a resounding win. She claimed the violence which was recorded in their area on Sunday was started by Zanu-PF members.

Mr Nyirongo who is representing Zapu for the Matobo council by-elections could not be reached for comment.

Daniel Dube said he was confident that his party will retain the seat. He said his party has been falsely accused of threatening members of the opposition.

Dube said their approach was to win the election freely and fairly.

Mr Gumede who is representing CCC said they had done enough work to win over the seat which was previously occupied by a Zanu-PF candidate.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

14 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2668 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1360 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1458 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 510 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2355 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5658 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days