Police probe Matobo political violence

POLICE have launched investigations into political violence that rocked Matobo ahead of council by-elections to be held on Saturday.Apart from the election that will be held in Ward 2 in Matobo, there will also be voting in Ward 4 in Insiza on the same day.On Monday, police said both Zanu-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members made reports of political violence in Matobo.In a statement National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations on the Matobo political violence were underway and the culprits will be brought to book."The ZRP is seized with reports of violent skirmishes which occurred in Matobo on 16 October 2022. Reports of assault and violence have been received from both Zanu-PF and Citizen Coalition for Change members. Investigations are now in progress with a view of accounting for all suspects involved in violence. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence," he said.Preparations for the local authority by-elections to be held in the two wards in Matabeleland South province are at an advanced stage with candidates from all parties saying they are ready to battle it out.In Matobo, Fedrick Siwela from Zanu-PF, Ms Sindiso Ngwenya from CCC and Mr Liberty Nyirongo from Zapu will battle it out. The seat became vacant following the death of Zanu-PF councillor Tom Moyo.In Insiza District Daniel Dube from Zanu-PF and Augustine Gumede from CCC are vying for the council seat. The seat became vacant following the death of another Zanu-PF councillor Lawrence MaphosaMatabeleland South provincial elections officer Mr Rabson Nyoni said there will be four polling stations in each ward."We have since trained ward election officers and their deputies. We have also trained presiding officers who will administer the polling stations. Today we started training polling officers, election agents who are representatives of various political parties and ZRP officers that will be manning the polling stations," he said.He urged people to come early to cast their votes.Tensions have however risen as the elections draw close following reports of violence in Matobo District.Siwela said the campaign process had been going on well until Sunday when they were attacked by CCC members."We are ready for the elections and I'm confident that the Zanu-PF party will retain the seat as we have done a lot of work in the community. The good works of the party speak for themselves. Everything was going on smoothly until yesterday when some of our party vehicles were attacked by members of CCC while on their way to a party meeting here in Matobo. We hope the culprits will be brought to book and we won't have such incidents as we want elections to be held fairly and freely," he said.Ms Ngwenya said her party was satisfied with the work they had done on the ground as it would guarantee them a resounding win. She claimed the violence which was recorded in their area on Sunday was started by Zanu-PF members.Mr Nyirongo who is representing Zapu for the Matobo council by-elections could not be reached for comment.Daniel Dube said he was confident that his party will retain the seat. He said his party has been falsely accused of threatening members of the opposition.Dube said their approach was to win the election freely and fairly.Mr Gumede who is representing CCC said they had done enough work to win over the seat which was previously occupied by a Zanu-PF candidate.