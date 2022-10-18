Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF official arrested

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson for Matobo in Matabeleland South, Mfakazi Maphosa has been arrested for allegedly blowing US$1 600 belonging to the ruling party, which was meant for campaigning.

Maphosa (54) of Mbembeswana Village in Matobo District, pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared before Kezi Magistrate, Mr Howard Sande.

He was remanded in custody to October 19 pending the outcome of his application for bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Nzima said Maphosa received money from the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman, Nqobizitha Ndlovu which was meant for campaigns. It is alleged that instead of channelling the funds towards the party programmes, Maphosa converted the money to his own use.

The court heard that on October 7, 2022, Ndlovu received US$2 000, 200 litres of diesel coupons and campaign material from the party headquarters, which were meant for use during the campaigns by the party's Ward 2 candidate, Fadreck Siwela in local council by elections.

"On the same day at Davies Hall in Bulawayo, Ndlovu who is the complainant in the matter, then handed over the money and coupons to the accused person with clear instructions that he should pass them to Siwela. This happened in full view of other Matabeleland South provincial party leaders," said Mr Nzima.

He said on the following day, Siwela met the accused person at the Zanu-PF district party offices in Maphisa.

Maphosa only gave Siwela US$400 and fuel coupons and told him that they were going to use US$1 600 together during the campaign.

"On October 12, Thokoza Hlongwane delivered 200 litres of diesel at the ward command centre at Tudi Village and told Siwela that the fuel was supposed to be used during the campaigns," said Mr Nzima.

The court heard that Maphosa failed to give Siwela the full amount and a report was made to the police leading to his arrest.

President Mnangagwa has on many occasion strongly spoke against corruption. He has warned senior party members against engaging in corrupt activities, saying the fight against corruption both in the party and in the country at large continues unabated.

He said gone are the days when members hide behind their status and abuse the name of the party to engage in corruption.

The President said his administration is also re-orienting all sectors of the economy including public-private and non-governmental institutions towards the culture of honesty, accountability and transparency.

The Second Republic has been lauded for its anti-corruption stance, which has seen several high profile Government figures being arrested for corruption.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

14 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2668 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1360 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1458 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 510 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2355 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5658 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days