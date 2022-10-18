Zanu-PF official arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson for Matobo in Matabeleland South, Mfakazi Maphosa has been arrested for allegedly blowing US$1 600 belonging to the ruling party, which was meant for campaigning.Maphosa (54) of Mbembeswana Village in Matobo District, pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared before Kezi Magistrate, Mr Howard Sande.He was remanded in custody to October 19 pending the outcome of his application for bail.Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Nzima said Maphosa received money from the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman, Nqobizitha Ndlovu which was meant for campaigns. It is alleged that instead of channelling the funds towards the party programmes, Maphosa converted the money to his own use.The court heard that on October 7, 2022, Ndlovu received US$2 000, 200 litres of diesel coupons and campaign material from the party headquarters, which were meant for use during the campaigns by the party's Ward 2 candidate, Fadreck Siwela in local council by elections."On the same day at Davies Hall in Bulawayo, Ndlovu who is the complainant in the matter, then handed over the money and coupons to the accused person with clear instructions that he should pass them to Siwela. This happened in full view of other Matabeleland South provincial party leaders," said Mr Nzima.He said on the following day, Siwela met the accused person at the Zanu-PF district party offices in Maphisa.Maphosa only gave Siwela US$400 and fuel coupons and told him that they were going to use US$1 600 together during the campaign."On October 12, Thokoza Hlongwane delivered 200 litres of diesel at the ward command centre at Tudi Village and told Siwela that the fuel was supposed to be used during the campaigns," said Mr Nzima.The court heard that Maphosa failed to give Siwela the full amount and a report was made to the police leading to his arrest.President Mnangagwa has on many occasion strongly spoke against corruption. He has warned senior party members against engaging in corrupt activities, saying the fight against corruption both in the party and in the country at large continues unabated.He said gone are the days when members hide behind their status and abuse the name of the party to engage in corruption.The President said his administration is also re-orienting all sectors of the economy including public-private and non-governmental institutions towards the culture of honesty, accountability and transparency.The Second Republic has been lauded for its anti-corruption stance, which has seen several high profile Government figures being arrested for corruption.