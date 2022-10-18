Man jailed 10 years for murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Glen View has been sentenced to 10 years in jail on charges of murdering his uncle in South Africa before fleeing to Zimbabwe.High Court Justice Priscilla Munangati Manongwa found Admire Dziko guilty in connection with the murder Elina Bonface Mubure in 2020.Dziko had denied the allegations arguing that he acted in self-defence causing his late uncle to accidentally stab himself with a screwdriver in the neck."The court believes Dziko's account as per the confirmed statement as probable that the deceased attacked him with a screwdriver as he sought to escape. That having happened, Dziko disposed of the deceased the aforementioned screwdriver. He was now in a better position than his attacker," the Judge ruled."In the result the court finds that although Dziko found himself under attack the means that he used to avert the unlawful attack were not reasonable in the circumstances given the aforegoing evidence and analysis. Thus the defence proffered by the accused becomes a partial defence in the given circumstances."The Judge suspended three years of his sentence on conditions of good behavior.During the trial, the court also heard that Dziko stole a large sum of money from the deceased after the incident before fleeing back to Zimbabwe.Dziko was arrested following a tip off by one of the deceased's relatives who had seen him at Machipisa, in Highfields.Dziko was found in possession of the deceased's two cellphones, with one phone even having the deceased's picture as a screensaver upon his arrest.Police also recovered goods worth ZAR20 000 from him.