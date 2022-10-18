High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

News / National

by Staff reporter

CONTROVERSIAL property developer George Katsimberis has been issued with summons for civil imprisonment by the registrar of High Court after he failed to pay US$10 535 to Pokugara Properties, Pokugara Ecofriendly company and Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.The registrar, in the notice dated October 14 2022, said Katsimberishould pay the plaintiffs the money being taxed costs and charges by virtue of a judgment obtained against him in the High Court on November 30, 2020."You, the defendant (Katsimberis) is hereby called upon to pay to plaintiffs the sum of US$10 535.00 being taxed costs and charges of the above mentioned. You are required to pay the sum by virtue of a judgment obtained against you in the High Court on the 30" November, 2020, under which you were ordered to pay wasted costs," the registrar wrote.The registrar added that if Katsimberis failed to pay the sum, he must appeare before the High Court this month to show cause why a civil imprisonment should not be issued on his account to failure to pay."If you fail to pay the sum specified above, you must appear before the High Court at Harare this October 2022 to explain why you have not paid it and show cause on why a civil imprisonment should not be made on your account of your failure to pay."You should bring evidence of your financial position and it will be in your own interests to give the court evidence of your income from any wages, salary and other earnings and any other income you may receive from other source ( you should bring wage slips or other proof of your expenses for as yourself and dependants, bring documentary proof such as accounts for school fees, insurance policies, other labilities to which ; you may be subject," the registrar wrote.The registrar said the court would conduct an inquiry into his financial position and depending on the circumstances, it could commit him to prison or give him more time to pay instead.Recently, High Court judge Justice Jacob Manzunzu ordered Katsimberis to pay the plaintiffs' wasted costs after he caused the matter to be postponed"Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counselling, it is ordered that the matter be postponed...the applicant is to pay wasted costs for today on a legal practitioner and client scale," Manzunzu ruled.Katsimberis had wanted an order that Pokugara Properties transfer some stands to Pokugara Ecofriendly within 30 days from the date of the order.