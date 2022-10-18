Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CONTROVERSIAL property developer George Katsimberis has been issued with summons for civil imprisonment by the  registrar of High Court after he failed to pay US$10 535 to Pokugara Properties, Pokugara Ecofriendly company and Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

The registrar, in the notice dated October 14 2022, said Katsimberishould pay the plaintiffs the money being taxed costs and charges by virtue of a judgment obtained against him in the High Court on November 30, 2020.

"You, the defendant (Katsimberis) is hereby called upon to pay to plaintiffs the sum of US$10 535.00 being taxed costs and charges of the above mentioned. You are required to pay the sum by virtue of a judgment obtained against you in the High Court on the 30" November, 2020, under which you were ordered to pay wasted costs," the registrar wrote.

The registrar added that if Katsimberis failed to pay the sum, he must appeare before the High Court this month to show cause why a civil imprisonment should not be issued on his account to failure to pay.

"If you fail to pay the sum specified above, you must appear before the High Court at Harare this October 2022 to explain why you have not paid it and show cause on why a civil imprisonment should not be made on your account of your failure to pay.

 "You should bring evidence of your financial position and it will be in your own interests to give the court evidence of your income  from any wages, salary and other earnings and any other income you may receive  from other source ( you should bring wage slips or other proof of your expenses for as yourself and dependants, bring documentary proof such as accounts for school fees, insurance policies, other labilities to which ; you may be subject," the registrar wrote.

The registrar said the court would conduct an inquiry into his financial position and depending on the circumstances, it could commit him to prison or give him more time to pay instead.

Recently, High Court judge Justice Jacob Manzunzu ordered Katsimberis to pay the plaintiffs' wasted costs after he caused the matter to be postponed

"Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counselling,  it is ordered that the matter be postponed...the applicant is to pay wasted costs for today on a legal practitioner and client scale," Manzunzu ruled.

Katsimberis had wanted an order that Pokugara Properties transfer some stands to Pokugara Ecofriendly within 30 days from the date of the order.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 679 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

14 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2668 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1360 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1458 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 510 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2355 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5658 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days