Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Corrupt senior government officials are reportedly demanding as much as US$300 in kickbacks from civil servants who wish to be transferred from their stations, NewsDay has learnt.

Female civil servants, mostly from the health and education sectors have fallen victim to the scam with education inspectors and medical officers (names supplied) demanding sexual favours as payment to speed up their transfers.

Information gathered by NewsDay revealed that some requests for transfer took two years or more to be processed. In an open letter written to government by some teachers and seen by NewsDay, they complained that demands for bribes have become rampant.

"When a teacher wants to transfer from one province to another, one has to pay US$250 to US$300," part of the letter read.

"The amount is paid to education officials in order to facilitate the process. This has been going on for the past five or so years. This is happening countrywide. It appears the teachers have gotten used to the demands and have normalised the scam. Most teachers in Zimbabwe can testify to this. We are earning peanuts and from that little that we have, the superiors want to take part of it. "

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said a complaint was recently lodged with the Primary and Secondary Education ministry.

"We provided names to the Education ministry hoping for a quick probe into the issue. We are receiving overwhelming complaints against unscrupulous school inspectors who are making money out of demands for transfer. We have not yet received feedback on the progress of the investigations from government. This has been going on for some time now to the extent that it has been formalised.  It is so sad. The situation has resulted in breaking of family ties as wives are being separated from their husbands in the civil service. Considering the salaries that the teachers earn, the majority will not afford the funds that are being charged for their requests for transfer."

Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said lateral transfers in the civil service should be done for free, adding that demanding payment was illegal.

"Government is paying someone for that job, so demanding that extra payment is criminal abuse of duty. Government will definitely look into the matter and bring the culprits to justice," Ndoro said.

Health ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri said: "The complaint has not come to our attention. Officials need to look into the merit of transfers and there are certain procedures. Such requests are processed free of charge. Those whose applications for transfer do not meet the requirements or laid down procedures on transfers will not have their requests accepted.

"Any demand for money against the law is tantamount to corruption and we do not condone it.  It must be reported to the authorities for action."

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo urged government officials to follow procedure when processing transfers.

"If there are any nurses out there being asked to pay, it is against the law. There are no fees that must be paid and all demands should be investigated."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Bigwigs, #Govt, #Cash

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 820 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

14 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2670 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1360 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1458 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 510 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2356 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5659 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days