Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) preliminary education survey results have revealed that nearly a million Zimbabweans aged four years and above are illiterate.

The education survey, part of the 2022 population and housing census, indicates that 6% of the country's population aged from four years and above have never been to school.. With Zimbabwe's population now pegged at about 15 million, it means roughly 900 000 people fall in this category.

The survey also revealed that the country recorded a 2,3% decline in literacy rate from 96% in 2012 to 93,7% in 2022.

ZimStat said some of the benchmarks used to measure the literacy rate included the population aged at least 15 years, which has completed at least Grade 3 being classified as literate.  

The literacy rate in the country is said to be higher among men at 95,2% compared to 92,4% for women.

In both rural and urban areas, the main reasons for not attending school were financial constraints, affecting 42,6% of the children in urban areas, compared to 35% rural children.

Some of the reasons were failure to value education, and viewing oneself as still too young to attend school.

In both urban and rural areas, females constituted a greater proportion of persons who never attended school.

"The 2022 population and housing census collected information on the reasons for leaving school. Among the population aged four to 24 years, 44,9% cited financial constraints as the main reason for leaving school," the ZimStat report read.

"Marriage or pregnancy-related reasons were cited by 18,2%.   About 52 % of the males left school due to financial constraints, compared with 38,8% of females. Marriage or pregnancy-related reasons were cited more among females (31,7%) than males (3%). Financial constraints were the main reasons why persons aged four to 24 years left school for both rural (50,2%) and urban (36,7%) areas. This was followed by marriage or pregnancy-related reasons for both rural (19,8%) and urban areas (15,7%)."

Another ZimStat survey conducted earlier this year showed that parents and guardians could no longer afford paying school fees, with only 26% able to meet education expenses for their children.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews by ZimStat in partnership with the World Bank and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund. It was based on the poverty, income, consumption and expenditure surveys of 2017 and 2019.

The results showed that the highest proportion of school attendance was recorded in Masvingo province (71,6%) and the lowest proportion of 63,5% was recorded in Mashonaland Central province.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Literacy, #Rate, #Drop

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 822 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

14 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2670 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1360 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1458 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 510 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2356 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5659 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days