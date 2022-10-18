Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Nkayi South MP Abednico Bhebhe  has been sucked into a protracted leadership feud over the Famona based Municipality Sports Club.

Legal papers in possession of this reporter indicate the following:
•    The Municipality Sports owed rates and taxes to the City of Bulawayo around the beginning of 2022.
•    This reporter is informed by impeccable sources that the trustees resolved to set an Adhoc Committee chaired by the former legislator Bhebhe to attend to the professional constitutional running of the affairs of the club and to take leadership in clearing of the above mentioned arrears.
•    A member of the club who spoke to this reporter indicated that since the appointment of the said Adhoc Committee, the Chairperson and former MDC MP Bhebhe and his Committee failed or neglected to report to the members the progress or lack of it in light of their manadate.
•    Based on the above mentioned facts, the members of the Municipality Sports Club made a resolution to elect a substantive Committee to preside over the affairs of the club.
•    Empirical evidence gathered by this reporter indicate that the former MDC MP Bhebhe then approached his fellow former MDC allies in the City of Bulawayo Town Planning Department who then wrote a letter to the Bulawayo Municipality Sports Club instructing them that they should set aside the election of the current leadership to allow Bhebhe and his team to rule the roost till the 31st of March 2023.

A member of the club who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said, "This behavior by Bhebhe and crew falls short of leadership decorum. He has no iota of understanding how institutions work.

"Bhebhe and his allies at the City of Bulawayo Town Planning Department fail to understand that the Adhoc Committee is not a permanent constitutional organ but was set to achieve certain purposes as mandated by the  Trustees.

"It must also be noted that Bhebhe has a history of treachery during his days at the MDC led by the then Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara leading to him being fired for indiscipline and insubordination. As a community club that seeks to achieve the objectives set out in our founding documents it may be important that such members be weeded from our circles and we encourage our respected and highly revered Municipatily not to allow itself to be used by such self-serving individuals who have a grandiose sense of self like Bhebhe."



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

8 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

8 hrs ago | 1855 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

8 hrs ago | 651 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

8 hrs ago | 552 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

8 hrs ago | 883 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

8 hrs ago | 528 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

8 hrs ago | 786 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

8 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

8 hrs ago | 384 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

19 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

19 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

19 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

19 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

19 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

19 hrs ago | 821 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

19 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1287 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2314 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2745 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1422 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1524 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1975 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 899 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 522 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2620 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 6253 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 835 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days