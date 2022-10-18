CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Nkayi South MP Abednico Bhebhe has been sucked into a protracted leadership feud over the Famona based Municipality Sports Club.Legal papers in possession of this reporter indicate the following:• The Municipality Sports owed rates and taxes to the City of Bulawayo around the beginning of 2022.• This reporter is informed by impeccable sources that the trustees resolved to set an Adhoc Committee chaired by the former legislator Bhebhe to attend to the professional constitutional running of the affairs of the club and to take leadership in clearing of the above mentioned arrears.• A member of the club who spoke to this reporter indicated that since the appointment of the said Adhoc Committee, the Chairperson and former MDC MP Bhebhe and his Committee failed or neglected to report to the members the progress or lack of it in light of their manadate.• Based on the above mentioned facts, the members of the Municipality Sports Club made a resolution to elect a substantive Committee to preside over the affairs of the club.• Empirical evidence gathered by this reporter indicate that the former MDC MP Bhebhe then approached his fellow former MDC allies in the City of Bulawayo Town Planning Department who then wrote a letter to the Bulawayo Municipality Sports Club instructing them that they should set aside the election of the current leadership to allow Bhebhe and his team to rule the roost till the 31st of March 2023.A member of the club who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said, "This behavior by Bhebhe and crew falls short of leadership decorum. He has no iota of understanding how institutions work."Bhebhe and his allies at the City of Bulawayo Town Planning Department fail to understand that the Adhoc Committee is not a permanent constitutional organ but was set to achieve certain purposes as mandated by the Trustees."It must also be noted that Bhebhe has a history of treachery during his days at the MDC led by the then Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara leading to him being fired for indiscipline and insubordination. As a community club that seeks to achieve the objectives set out in our founding documents it may be important that such members be weeded from our circles and we encourage our respected and highly revered Municipatily not to allow itself to be used by such self-serving individuals who have a grandiose sense of self like Bhebhe."