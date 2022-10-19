Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Government is ever ready to support teachers through programmes and activities that capacitate them on both national and international levels, platforms from which they can unleash their full potential to propel the country's industrialisation and modernisation, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing thousands of teachers drawn from the country's 10 provinces at the launch of the Teachers for Economic Development held at the Harare International Conference Centre, in the capital yesterday, the President showered praises on educators for being patriotic and relating to the revolutionary ethos that anchor the nation-state Zimbabwe.

Teachers, who are the primary repositories of knowledge for children, are key to the country's Vision to become an upper-middle-class economy by 2030, and through dispensing the Heritage Based Education 5.0 model they act as accelerants to the implementation of the National Development Strategy.

Thus their coming on board is another stepping stone in the building towards attaining the country's strategic goals, including the Sustainable Development Goal Number 4, that focuses on inclusive and equitable quality education.

Under Education 5.0, Zimbabwe's State universities have become outcomes-focussed and tailored, through innovative and industrial hubs that were created by President Mnangagwa, for problem-solving and value-creation

It is in this regard, that teachers, long perceived to be anti-Government have now come to the party, underscoring their commitment to helping the nation achieve its goal through provision of quality education and starting businesses.

"We are all Zimbabweans. As individuals and a collective under the umbrella banner of Teachers for Economic Development, you are a critical front in the defence of our independence, sovereignty and unique national identity and character. To this end, the integration of programmes and activities to capacitate your membership on both national and global developments must be scaled up. My Government and our party Zanu-PF, are ready to support you," said the President.

In his address, off the cuff, the President expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the plus 6 000 teachers who have committed themselves to putting shoulder to the wheel in line with his vision of developing Zimbabwe.

"When I heard that they were teachers for ED, I wasn't convinced, when the Zanu-PF Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa asked if we could support the teachers, I did not believe him, but they kept on coming. I told your leadership earlier that I will never forget this day, this is one of the most pleasing surprises I have had in my career and I am so inspired that our people, the people of Zimbabwe, despite their callings and careers we find patriotic persons across the board. Please take this to heart, I am saying from the bottom of my heart, that I am happy with you," the President said.

The President said teachers, who have produced brilliant students who continue to lift the country's flag high through coming tops in international competitions must strike a balance between educating the nation, which is a national calling and economic enterprises that improve their welfare.

The teachers, who vowed to be proactive through coming up with their own enterprises for wealth creation responded with adulation, proving naysayers, who have oft hijacked the teaching profession, wrong.

Thus, the President said Teachers for Economic Development rejuvenate the long-standing relationship that has always existed between teachers and the revolutionary party Zanu-PF.

"Informed by this relationship, our Zanu-PF party must remain closely connected with the education sector and the teaching fraternity immersed in the party. We must never again allow any challenges or differences we may face as a people, to separate these two institutions.

The President added that teachers should never allow themselves to be used by the country's detractors in their divisive and subversive activities, as has been the case with a few lost unionists and unions.

"As the teaching fraternity, never allow yourselves to be used as tools by our country's detractors in their divisive and subversive activities. Always remain patriotic and loyal to our country. Members of your organisation and sector must unleash their full potential and entrepreneurial skills, by establishing entities and products that broaden and complement our education ecosystem."

The inclusion of teachers in the country's broader development follows President Mnangagwa's philosophy "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo; ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo," brick by brick, stone upon stone.

Leaving no one and no place behind, the President added that teachers, as they pursue their businesses, should not compromise on the quality of education, training and mentorship.

"I recognise and applaud you, our teachers, for inspiring students and communities as you discharge your duties throughout the country. Through you, the education sector continues to churn out young talented boys and girls as well as graduates, whose competencies and entrepreneurial skills are driving the production of more ‘Made in Zimbabwe' goods and services," said the President.

He also challenged teachers to develop programmes and projects that meaningfully contribute to development of solutions to lift many Zimbabweans out of poverty, as drivers that ensure both present and future generations acquire relevant education, that will help in the modernisition of Zimbabwe and sustainable socio-economic development.

Vice President Chiwenga, Defence and War Veterans Minister Hon Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, Politburo members, and senior Government officials attended the launch.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

11 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

12 hrs ago | 666 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

20 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2138 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 2482 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 833 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 826 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 1176 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 757 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 1056 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 657 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 376 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 344 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days