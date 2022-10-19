Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The equivalent of US$1,5 million has been injected by the Government into the major medical laboratory under construction at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The laboratory is expected to be one of the largest laboratories in the country and eliminate the need to outsource some services for the hospital.

Work on the facility began in earnest five months ago after stalling for about four years due to various challenges.

UBH is currently running its laboratory in three rooms where one room has been divided to run four diagnostic tests while another room is being used to conduct viral load tests.

UBH acting chief medical laboratory scientist Ms Shyline Ndebele said the lab would house departments such as haematology, biochemistry and immunology.

It will also have services not available at the hospital at the moment including the blood blank and histology that are outsourced.

"At the moment we are referring histology samples to Mpilo central hospital. We are not covering blood banks so we are getting those services from the National Blood Services. When it comes to results turnaround time, outsourcing prolonged it resulting in patients receiving their results late," she said.

She said where results were taking at least four weeks to come back, the new lab would enable the hospital to release test results within a week for better management of patients.

Once complete, the lab will have a staff of 37 scientists and will help in enhancing staff retention as the hospital has been losing scientists who want to specialise in areas currently not available.

UBH acting chief executive Dr Harrison Rambanapasi the hospital had undertaken a lot of construction, expansion and renovation to improve health services.

"Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, UBH has managed to score a few goals in terms of infrastructure and in terms of services that we have at this hospital. The construction of the laboratory is currently at upper window level.

"We started constructing it in 2017 but then progress stalled because of a number of reasons. Work started work five months ago and progress is going on very well," he said.

"We are a central hospital with a bigger mandate so we get referrals from a big chunk of this country so the infrastructure that we have should reflect the level where we are operating at.

"Currently the lab we are using is a small three-roomed unit, which limits the number of people we can employ there and the number of machines that can be accommodated. Consequently, it can limit the tests and services that we are able to offer and give us an opportunity to expand the medical laboratory services, medical tests that we are able to offer."

Dr Rambanapasi said besides the lab, UBH had almost completed the renovation of the family health services centre which would cater for obstetric and gynaecological procedures.

The facility was refurbished with funding from the Government and UNFPA and would house two operating rooms. It will be used to conduct obstetric fistula operations among others.

The projects being carried out at UBH are part of the major transformation initiatives being rolled out by the Second Republic at public hospitals to ensure universal access to quality healthcare for all.

Meanwhile, the renovation of three blocks of flats for doctors at Mpilo central hospital is now at an advanced stage with renovation of two complete.

The flats were destroyed by fire in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and the hospital has received funding from Government to restore the blocks of flats to ensure doctors have adequate accommodation.

Mpilo Hospital chief executive Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said there had been massive progress and the outstanding works would be complete by Mid-November.

"We have acute shortage of accommodation for our staff members so these flats will alleviate these challenges and will also help to retain some of the staff members as an incentive for them to work here at the hospital.

"We are grateful to the Government for availing funds for us to achieve this kind of progress and to the partners who have worked hard to make this possible," he said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Bulawayo, #Machine, #Lab

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

12 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

20 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2138 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 2482 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 833 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 826 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 1176 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 757 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 1056 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 657 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 376 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 344 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days