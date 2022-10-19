Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) has cancelled 21 out of 34 tenders flighted this year to ensure that the Government is not fleeced, but gets value for money after some of the suppliers had highly inflated price.

The development comes after Government took a firm position not to pay for goods and services that have inflated prices or priced using the parallel market rates.

Some of the tenders that were cancelled at UBH include those for the supply of electrical items, stationery, furniture, delivery of meat and beef products as well as delivery of fruits, vegetables and groceries.

Others were on the supply of linen and bedding, delivery of x-ray material, delivery of surgical sundries, delivery of theatre equipment, delivery of bandages, gloves, tablets and injectables.

UBH also cancelled a tender for the refurbishment of mortuary and kitchen cold rooms, among others.

In an interview, acting UBH chief executive Dr Harrison Rambanepasi, said the cancellation of tenders is meant to ensure that the hospital gets real value for money.

"We have three scenarios why some of the tenders were cancelled. The first one is that we had to align with the Ministry of Health and Child Care policy that surgical and pharmaceutical items have to be procured only from the NatPharm as opposed to private suppliers.

"That is why we cancelled things like procurement of gloves, tablets and injectables," said Dr Rambanepasi.

"Secondly, other tenders were also cancelled after suppliers did not meet the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) standards and thirdly, we cancelled some of the tenders who met the PRAZ standards but had inflated their prices. We cancelled those tenders to ensure the hospital and Government get value for money."

He said the decision to cancel inflated tenders is in sync with Government's position that public institutions should get value for money.

Dr Rambanepasi said while the hospital has given several contractors tenders, upon evaluating prices it discovered that the prices were too high and had to be cancelled.

"This will send a message to suppliers that if they want to do business with Government they have to provide competitive prices. Genuine suppliers will continue to do business with Government and get value for money especially now that the rates have stabilised. Some of the tenders were priced at three times the market value so we really did not have a choice," said Dr Rambanepasi.

He said the hospital is alive to the fact that cancellation of tenders impacts on the smooth running of hospitals.

"It obviously affects but like I said in terms of drugs and pharmaceuticals which happen to be the most critical we have NatPharm as the alternative. The issue of following tender regulations is also important for Government departments and where value for money is not guaranteed we have no option but to cancel," he said.

Dr Rambanepasi said the chief executive officer has to make sure that Government is not fleeced in awarding tenders.

He said the hospital procurement committee led by the deputy director of procurement conducted an assessment before advising the chief executive officer of the need to cancel the tenders.

Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) executive director Dr Gorden Moyo said there is a need to revamp the tender system and strengthen laws.

Dr Moyo said there is also a need to change the boards that approve tenders as some of them have stayed for too long and are able to manipulate the systems.

Last month, Parliament cancelled an inflated tender for the supply of laptops and desktop computers and blacklisted the companies involved.

Blinart Investments Private Limited which wanted to supply 79 desktop computers and Mid-End Computers and Hardware wanted to supply 173 laptops were blacklisted for outrageous pricing of products.

The laptops were each valued at US$9 264,48 while desktop computers were each valued at US$3 076,61.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

12 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

20 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2138 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 2482 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 833 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 826 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 1176 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 757 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 1056 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 657 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 376 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 344 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days