Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Modern hospital equipment and machinery will be procured by the Government to replace old and obsolete items to ensure patients access quality services, Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga told the National Assembly yesterday.

He said this while responding to backbenchers during yesterday's Question Time in the National Assembly.

"We have five cancer machines which are working, (but) they are not enough. We have done our shopping list, as we discussed and agreed with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

"We want to address all of our hospitals in terms of equipment because some of the equipment was dilapidated and some was no longer compatible with the times and we have to standardise all our equipment so that when we transfer a professional from Plumtree to Mutare, they will not have a problem.

"This will be the way we can guarantee our citizens that wherever they go, they will be attended to," he said.

The discussions on equipment, said VP Chiwenga, had come up during engagements with Treasury yesterday where the list of equipment the Health Ministry needed to buy had been handed over.

Government has already started addressing shortages of equipment in public hospitals.

Recently, ambulances were distributed to district hospitals so that they do not have transport challenges to attend to the sick and moving emergency cases to referral hospitals.

Thirty clinics are also being constructed around the country in partnership with a British company, NMS Infrastructure Limited, through a US$200 million loan facility from the United Kingdom government.

The programme is expected to ease congestion at referral hospitals as services on offer will include wards for both men and women, paediatric, pre-natal and post-natal wards, a delivery room, minor theatre, consultation rooms, environmental room, guidance and counselling rooms, laboratory and isolation wards where patients will be treated under observation, among other facilities.

VP Chiwenga also updated the House on measures being taken to revive the PSMAS's operations.

PSMAS, the main medical aid society for State employees and Zimbabwe's largest, is facing financial challenges that have resulted in the closure or downsizing of operations at some pharmacies and clinics run by its subsidiary, Premier Services Medical Investments.

"The issue is under investigation because a lot of things were not going right at PSMAS," he said.

VP Chiwenga said the Ministry had directed that all its facilities be re-opened and they had restocked the pharmacies.

Government has provided US$1 million bail out for PSMI to ensure it remains operational while a long term solution is being considered.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

12 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

20 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2138 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 2482 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 833 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 826 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 1177 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 757 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 1056 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 657 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 376 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 344 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days