Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has proposed new stringent by-laws that will see impounded vehicles unclaimed for 30 days being auctioned while dirty ones will be removed from the city roads or any area under council jurisdiction.

Under the proposed new by-laws, motorists will also be required to foot medical bills for any person employed or delegated by the city council to tow an impounded car to the storage facility in the event that they get injured in an accident.

Failure by the vehicle owner to take responsibility for the bill will result in the council selling the vehicle at an auction to recoup the medical expenses of its employee.

The latest development follows a proposal by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to repeal the city's roads and traffic by laws of 1978, ( Municipal Roads and Traffic Laws) (offences and fixed penalties) and Clamping and Tow-away by-laws, published in Statutory Instrument 63 of 2015.

Some of the proposed raft of changes in the BCC by-laws are that abandoned vehicles and trailers will be given a 10-day notice to be removed, failure of which council shall tow them to a secure compound with the owner incurring the storage expenses.

"Abandoned motor vehicle shells and wreckages, those with punctured tyres, parked in council bays or any council land unlicensed in terms of the Road Traffic Act shall be regarded as dirt and nuisance and removed immediately to a secure compound without notification at the owner's expense," read the new by-laws. According to the proposed new regulations, any person who unlawfully attempts to obstruct or obstructs any person exercising their duties under these by-laws or attempts to remove a wheel clamp or an impounded vehicle from a secure compound shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level three or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both fine and imprisonment.

In terms of the proposed new law (Clamping and Tow-away) By-laws, 2022, an authorised person, provided is licensed according to the Road Traffic Act (Chapter 13:11) may drive an impounded vehicle to the storage compound at a cost equivalent to that of tow fees.

"An authorised person, provided is licensed according to the Road Traffic Act (Chapter 13:11) may drive an impounded vehicle to the  storage compound at a cost equivalent to that of tow fees.

"Any accident, harm or injury to both the authorised person and impounded vehicle/motor vehicle shall be the responsibility of the owner of the vehicle together with medical expenses that may occur thereto and the car might be sold by council at an auction in the case the offender fails to such a responsibility," read the by-laws.

However, in the case of either a co-operating or first time offender, an authorised person may escort the offender to a secure compound with the owner or driver of the offending vehicle driving.

According to section 3 (b)) of the Bulawayo (Clamping and Tow-away) By-laws, 2022, any person or driver who drives or takes an escorting detail to a place other than storage yard shall be liable to charges of kidnapping or any other charge in terms of the criminal laws.

 "Any accident, harm or injury to both the authorised person and impounded vehicle/motor vehicle shall be the responsibility of the owner of the vehicle together with medical expenses that may occur thereto and the car might be sold by council at an auction in case the offender fails to take such a responsibility," read the part of the proposed by-laws.  Any person or driver who drives/takes an escorting detail to a place other than storage yard shall be liable to charges of kidnapping or any other charge in terms of the criminal laws."

Bulawayo lawyer, Mr Matshobana Ncube said while it makes sense for council to allow a co-operating or first time offender to be escorted by an authorised person to a storage facility while driving their car, it is however wrong for the owner to be liable in terms of meeting medical expenses in the event of accident involving an authorised person.

"Legally, council and its employee or person it delegated to drive the offending car to the storage facility should be liable vicariously for the accident and damage to the vehicle not the owner.

"However, it should be the other way round when the owner of the car would be driving his or her own car," he said.

Section 9 (a) of the proposed by-laws indemnifies council against any damages that may occur in the opening by authorised persons of motor vehicles that will be subjected to towing and any vehicle whose owner or driver fail to pay before close of business shall be towed to a secure compound with or without owner's consent.

Section 9 (b) proposes that vehicles that load passengers from undesignated areas, those that do not meet Road Motor Transport Act,

Public Service vehicle requirements and those engaged in piracy whether locally or foreign registered, may after clearing fines with council be handed over to the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), police or any other Government arm of the law for inspection and clearance.

In a notice yesterday, Bulawayo acting town clerk, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou said copies of the proposed by-laws are open for inspection at the City Hall during working hours on weekdays.

She said any objections to the proposed by-laws should be lodged at the council offices on or before December 1, 2022.

BCC in partnership with a private company, Tendy Three International (TTI) introduced the new parking system in February. Cabinet-approved US$2 million Bulawayo Vehicle Parking Management System.

BCC approved the company's tender application last year on July 10. Under the arrangement council receives 30 percent of the collected parking fees while the company gets 70 percent.

Bulawayo businesses and residents associations have insisted that fees under the new parking system are exorbitant and should be reviewed.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #BCC, #By_laws, #TOugh

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

12 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

20 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2138 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 2482 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 833 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 826 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 1177 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 757 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 1056 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 657 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 376 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 344 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days