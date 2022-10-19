Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ABWA employee swindles firm US$1 Million

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views

Information  and Technology  technician at  African Business Women Association (ABWA), Kundai Charlse Mahachi was last night arrested on charges of fraud.


Allegations are that  Mahachi who was employed by ABWA  as an IT technician defrauded the company as he hacked the company's system and diverted 300 contracts the company was paying for his own use.Upon realisation of the anomaly, the company's owner Shamiso Fred inquired about the issue from Mahachi who insisted the contracts had been eaten by dogs which had spent a night at the firms office enroute to the firms farm.

Upon being questioned on how payments were being made without the contracts the accused failed to answer there by raising the suspicion of management.

Furthermore, the accused opened a Car Sale which he named ABWA while using the company's medical division address and linking his website to the official ABWA website, raising the second charges leveled against him of copyright law infringement.

The accused is  alleged to have been working with other employees and continued his hacking spree as he hacked the company's emails and social media groups inciting the company to remove him from all company platforms and institution of legal action.The  Association's representative Shamiso Fred which  a diversified entity in the health and investment management business said the correct loss was yet to be fully accounted for despite arguing a prejudice of around US$1 million.

The suspect who was on the run was arrested last night by the CID Stores and business department detectives and will appear in court soon.

Source - byo24news

