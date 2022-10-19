Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rights lawyers successfully challenge two-year ZUPCO monopoly

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has ended public transporter Zupco's two-years long monopoly after successfully challenging provision of the Public Health (COVID -19) Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order 2020.

The law had barred private operators as a means to contain the spread of Covid-19 but left hundreds across the country unemployed.

Thousands had to endure a continuous transport crisis as Zupco became overwhelmed by huge volumes of commuters.

Bulawayo High court judge Justice Evangelista Kabasa ruled that Section 4(2)(a) of the Public Health (COVID -19) Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order 2020, was unlawful, irregular and invalid and set it aside.

"We have stripped the state-run Zupco of its widely despised monopoly in the transport sector by outlawing legislation which created a domination for Zupco to provide bus and commuter omnibus transport services to passengers across Zimbabwe," said the ZLHR.

"The ban on private bus and commuter omnibus operators by government in March 2020 made Zupco the only approved public transport provider, thereby spawning a major transport crisis in the country. This compelled our lawyer Josephat Tshuma, who represented Tshova Mubaiwa, a network of commuter omnibus owners operating in Bulawayo, to in October 2021 challenge the monopoly created by government.

"After hearing arguments from Tshova Mubaiwa and respondents who included health minister Constantino Chiwenga, police commissioner general Godwin Matanga, local government minister July Moyo, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Kabasa ruled that section 4(2)(a) of the Public Health (COVID -19) Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order 2020, which provides that only ZUPCO could transport passengers, is unlawful, irregular and invalid and therefore set it aside.

"Several people were in 2020 left unemployed as a result of the arbitrary ban of commuter omnibuses and their right to choose and carry out a profession of their choice as provided in section 64 of the Constitution was violated.

"The ban also violated their right to administrative justice as enshrined in Section 68 of the Constitution. In representing Tshova Mubaiwa, we sought to advance the rights to administrative action and the rights to a trade of one's choice," said ZLHR.



Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Bosso strikers recover from injury

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Four killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Liz Truss resigns, 6 weeks after becoming UK Prime Minister

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe prisons okay Chamisa jail visit, set tough conditions

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows 'worse than 2008' violence against opposition

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chief who pushed for Mugabe's exhumation and reburial dies

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Teachers For ED' indictment on unions' weaknesses and failure in addressing teachers' plight

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

If Mnangagwa 'developing Zimbabwe with or without sanctions' doesn't it expose ZANU PF at fault not the West?

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Fellow citizens, be strong' edges Chamisa - but why forfeit free for uphill battle of violent elections

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Stop political violence

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

ABWA employee swindles firm US$1 Million

11 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

18 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

18 hrs ago | 3161 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

18 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

18 hrs ago | 614 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

18 hrs ago | 912 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

18 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

18 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

18 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

18 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

18 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

18 hrs ago | 712 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

18 hrs ago | 625 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

18 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

18 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

18 hrs ago | 443 Views

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

18 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

18 hrs ago | 200 Views

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

18 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

18 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

18 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

18 hrs ago | 132 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

19 Oct 2022 at 20:28hrs | 1312 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

19 Oct 2022 at 20:28hrs | 429 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

19 Oct 2022 at 20:28hrs | 220 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

19 Oct 2022 at 20:28hrs | 922 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

19 Oct 2022 at 20:27hrs | 735 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

19 Oct 2022 at 20:27hrs | 823 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

19 Oct 2022 at 20:27hrs | 613 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

19 Oct 2022 at 20:27hrs | 254 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

19 Oct 2022 at 20:26hrs | 77 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

19 Oct 2022 at 20:26hrs | 275 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

19 Oct 2022 at 20:25hrs | 607 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

19 Oct 2022 at 20:25hrs | 242 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

19 Oct 2022 at 20:25hrs | 140 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days