Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Liz Truss resigns, 6 weeks after becoming UK Prime Minister

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed, brought down by an economic programme that sent shockwaves through financial markets last month and divided her Conservative Party.

Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace Truss, who is the shortest serving prime minister in British history. George Canning previously held the record, serving 119 days in 1827 when he died.

"I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she said.

Earlier, Conservative Party officials had gathered at Downing Street while a growing number of her own lawmakers called on her to quit.

Appointed on Sept. 6, Truss was forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all her economic programme after their plans for vast unfunded tax cuts crashed the pound and British bonds. Approval ratings for her and her Conservative Party collapsed.

On Wednesday she lost the second of the government's four most senior ministers, faced laughter as she tried to defend her record to parliament and saw her lawmakers openly quarrel over policy, deepening the sense of chaos at Westminster.

New finance minister Jeremy Hunt is now racing to find tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts to try to reassure investors and rebuild Britain's fiscal reputation as the economy heads into recession and with inflation at a 40-year high.

Source - Reuters
More on: #Resigns

Comments


Must Read

Bosso strikers recover from injury

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Four killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe prisons okay Chamisa jail visit, set tough conditions

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows 'worse than 2008' violence against opposition

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chief who pushed for Mugabe's exhumation and reburial dies

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Rights lawyers successfully challenge two-year ZUPCO monopoly

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Teachers For ED' indictment on unions' weaknesses and failure in addressing teachers' plight

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

If Mnangagwa 'developing Zimbabwe with or without sanctions' doesn't it expose ZANU PF at fault not the West?

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Fellow citizens, be strong' edges Chamisa - but why forfeit free for uphill battle of violent elections

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Stop political violence

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

ABWA employee swindles firm US$1 Million

11 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

18 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

18 hrs ago | 3161 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

18 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

18 hrs ago | 614 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

18 hrs ago | 912 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

18 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

18 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

18 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

18 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

18 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

18 hrs ago | 712 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

18 hrs ago | 625 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

18 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

18 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

18 hrs ago | 443 Views

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

18 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

18 hrs ago | 200 Views

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

18 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

18 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

18 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

18 hrs ago | 132 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

19 Oct 2022 at 20:28hrs | 1312 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

19 Oct 2022 at 20:28hrs | 429 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

19 Oct 2022 at 20:28hrs | 220 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

19 Oct 2022 at 20:28hrs | 922 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

19 Oct 2022 at 20:27hrs | 735 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

19 Oct 2022 at 20:27hrs | 823 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

19 Oct 2022 at 20:27hrs | 613 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

19 Oct 2022 at 20:27hrs | 254 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

19 Oct 2022 at 20:26hrs | 77 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

19 Oct 2022 at 20:26hrs | 275 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

19 Oct 2022 at 20:25hrs | 607 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

19 Oct 2022 at 20:25hrs | 242 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

19 Oct 2022 at 20:25hrs | 140 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days