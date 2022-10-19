Bosso strikers recover from injury

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS attacking pair of central striker Mthabisi Mabobo Ncube and winger Toto Banda have recovered from injuries that kept them on the sidelines for at least two months.The duo is available for selection when Bosso face Bulawayo Chiefs in a league encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.The two players have seen little action this season, with 19-year-old Bosso juniors' prodigy Ncube having sat out for the better part of the season because of a knee injury.Highlander's coach Baltemar Brito on Thursday said only defender Andrew Tandi who is recovering from a fibula fracture remains sidelined."Everyone is back and available for selection. Tandi is still out and I can say his season is over even though he has started non-contact training. We're preparing him for next season."Mabobo and Toto's fitness levels are not up there because of the long layoff but they have been working hard," said Brito.Ncube, a central striker competes with Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya, with Banda's competitor for a place in the starting team being Bosso's top scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa who has banged 10 goals, as well as menacing pint-sized winger Ray Lunga.