Zimbabwe police call for political stability

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The police want a peaceful general election next year and in the aftermath of a violent confrontation in Matobo on Sunday have called on all political parties to act responsibly and desist from perpetrating violence as the country gears up towards the harmonised elections scheduled for next year.

In a twitter handle ZRP said they have received reports of assault and violence from both Zanu-PF and CCC members.

"ZRP is seized with reports of violence skirmishes which occurred in Matobo on October 16, and reports have been received from Zanu-PF and CCC. We urge political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence," read the statement.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are now in progress with a view of accounting for all suspects involved in violence.

Recently,Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said police will leave no stone unturned in hunting for perpetrators of violence and cautioned political actors against prematurely making conclusions or apportioning blame to anyone before investigations are completed.

Minister Kazembe also said President Mnangagwa is on record saying no to violence adding that the Second Republic has made numerous strides in curbing violence and anyone found to work against that will be accounted for.

One person died of political violence in March that erupted in Kwekwe during a CCC campaign rally. Recently in June CCC activists left a trail of destruction in Chitungwiza.

According to the police, the trail of destruction by the opposition activists left 20 houses destroyed, 13 shops and six tuck-shops windowless and ransacked at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre. The mob also torched a gazebo at the shopping centre where four cars were not spared the wrath of the activists who had been incited, allegedly by Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala, to avenge the death of Moreblessing Ali, a victim of gender-based violence by an ex-boyfriend.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days