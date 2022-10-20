Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiefs, CSOs demand return of Zipra properties

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A REPORT by chiefs on the Gukurahundi issue states that civic society and chiefs in Matabeleland North and South want Zipra properties that were taken by government soon after independence to be returned as one step towards resolving the thorny issue.

On Monday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was in Bulawayo to launch the Gukurahundi manual, where he pleaded with communities affected by the atrocities to co-operate with traditional leaders during consultations to resolve the emotive issue.

The Gukurahundi genocide of the 1980s witnessed the brutal killing of more than 20 000 unarmed civilians in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces by security forces.

The report by chiefs states that during consultations, Zipra war veterans demanded their properties as one of the key elements to induce co-operation.

 In its opening remarks, the Zipra War Veterans Trust stated that: "We kneel before you our chiefs because when you make decisions it's for the benefit of all Zimbabweans. Thank you for uniting us, the Chiefs Council; you are the institution to resolve this problem."

 Zipra said an apology should be made through the chiefs which would open doors for reconciliation.

"Zipra should access its benefits and the return of Zipra properties,  Zapu party records and memorabilia including Magnet House (that houses the Central Intelligence Organisation in Bulawayo)," the report read.

The report said the return of Zipra properties would guarantee posterity of its history.

"Further, the memorabilia is also central to preserving the history of its (Zapu party) exploits and legacy."

Zipra, which was Zapu's military wing during the liberation struggle, feels its history is not accessible to researchers, hence a distorted narrative is being peddled against it.

Zipra wants government to desist from making the Gukurahundi issue a mere talk show.

Zipra also indicated that the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) failed to execute its mandate during its first term of office.

"A message was conveyed to the President about the need for traditional leaders to carry out rituals to appease heroes who perished outside the country. Zipra bemoaned that it was still being called an unlawful terrorist organisation, hence it needed to be treated fairly like any other independent organisation," the report read.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Chiefs, #CSO, #Zipra

Comments


Must Read

Mthwakazi tears into Chief's Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 236 Views

CCC candidate goes into hiding

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Zhemu Soda in factional battles

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chief Justice sets up committee to debate continued use of 'outdated' colonial hairpiece

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chisora to face Fury for WBC heavyweight crown

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

SA prosecutors say Zimbabwean illegal mining kingpin 'is a flight risk'

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

US threatens to extend Zimbabwe sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Bloody 2023 Zimbabwe polls beckon'

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa must revisit his inauguration pledge

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chamisa to visit jail?

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

High Court outlaws Zupco monopoly

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Harare mayor bans management foreign trips

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chinese billionaire eyes Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company partnership

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Katsimberis seeks ConCourt referral

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

AMH journalists demand US50,000 illegal detention

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections suspended from next month

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand answers on Belarus bus deal

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'93% Zimbabweans have no health insurance'

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Human rights abuses resurface in Chiadzwa

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'O' Level Maths, English exams leak in Masvingo and Mashonaland

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Man threatens to axe Chirumanzu chieftainship aspirant

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bosso's Silla raring to go

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

483 rates defaulters lose property to council

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Female chief endorsed

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe electricity demand to peak at 7 000MW

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe general elections set for July-Aug 2023

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Family of US$2,7m heist mastermind arrested

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimsec under fire over leaks

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Matsika loses Croco case again

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe police call for political stability

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa remembers Samora Machel

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso strikers recover from injury

10 hrs ago | 114 Views

Four killed in road accident

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Liz Truss resigns, 6 weeks after becoming UK Prime Minister

11 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe prisons okay Chamisa jail visit, set tough conditions

11 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows 'worse than 2008' violence against opposition

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief who pushed for Mugabe's exhumation and reburial dies

11 hrs ago | 574 Views

Rights lawyers successfully challenge two-year ZUPCO monopoly

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Teachers For ED' indictment on unions' weaknesses and failure in addressing teachers' plight

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

If Mnangagwa 'developing Zimbabwe with or without sanctions' doesn't it expose ZANU PF at fault not the West?

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Fellow citizens, be strong' edges Chamisa - but why forfeit free for uphill battle of violent elections

14 hrs ago | 214 Views

Stop political violence

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

ABWA employee swindles firm US$1 Million

19 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

20 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 1028 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

20 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3248 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

20 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 940 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

20 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 657 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

20 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 965 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

20 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 2414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days