Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MPs demand answers on Belarus bus deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION legislators have demanded that Local Government minister July Moyo should appear in Parliament to explain the whereabouts of Zimbabwe Passenger Company (Zupco) buses purchased by government from Belarus.

MPs said the buses - if they were really in the country - should help alleviate the public transport crisis mostly in urban areas.

Kambuzuma legislator Willias Madzimure (Citizens Coalition for Change) raised the issue in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

"We have quite a lot of buses that we received from Belarus such that when one is travelling from Harare to Bulawayo, you are supposed to meet over 20 buses on the highway, but currently there are no Zupco buses on our roads," Madzimure said.

"Zupco is not in operation and I urge the minister to come and explain to this House the measures that he has taken to ensure we have transport.  In Harare, Zupco franchise buses pack people like sardines.

 "We bought a lot of buses. The Local Government minister must come and explain to this august House what is happening with the buses from Belarus, and how many buses were imported and how many are in use."

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda ordered Madzimure to put his question in writing so that Moyo can give a detailed response.

In 2019, Belarus offered Zimbabwe 500 buses to modernise its public transport system.

In 2020, Local Government secretary Zvinechimwe Churu said a programme to assemble 300 Zupco buses would take off by mid-year.

By September 2021, over 400 buses were reported to have been imported from China.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #Belarus, #Deal

Comments


Must Read

Mthwakazi tears into Chief's Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 229 Views

CCC candidate goes into hiding

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Zhemu Soda in factional battles

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Chief Justice sets up committee to debate continued use of 'outdated' colonial hairpiece

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chisora to face Fury for WBC heavyweight crown

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

SA prosecutors say Zimbabwean illegal mining kingpin 'is a flight risk'

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

US threatens to extend Zimbabwe sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Bloody 2023 Zimbabwe polls beckon'

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa must revisit his inauguration pledge

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa to visit jail?

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

High Court outlaws Zupco monopoly

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Harare mayor bans management foreign trips

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chinese billionaire eyes Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company partnership

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Katsimberis seeks ConCourt referral

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

AMH journalists demand US50,000 illegal detention

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections suspended from next month

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

'93% Zimbabweans have no health insurance'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Human rights abuses resurface in Chiadzwa

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'O' Level Maths, English exams leak in Masvingo and Mashonaland

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man threatens to axe Chirumanzu chieftainship aspirant

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Chiefs, CSOs demand return of Zipra properties

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bosso's Silla raring to go

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

483 rates defaulters lose property to council

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Female chief endorsed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe electricity demand to peak at 7 000MW

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe general elections set for July-Aug 2023

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Family of US$2,7m heist mastermind arrested

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimsec under fire over leaks

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Matsika loses Croco case again

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe police call for political stability

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa remembers Samora Machel

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso strikers recover from injury

10 hrs ago | 114 Views

Four killed in road accident

10 hrs ago | 435 Views

Liz Truss resigns, 6 weeks after becoming UK Prime Minister

11 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe prisons okay Chamisa jail visit, set tough conditions

11 hrs ago | 691 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows 'worse than 2008' violence against opposition

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief who pushed for Mugabe's exhumation and reburial dies

11 hrs ago | 574 Views

Rights lawyers successfully challenge two-year ZUPCO monopoly

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Teachers For ED' indictment on unions' weaknesses and failure in addressing teachers' plight

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

If Mnangagwa 'developing Zimbabwe with or without sanctions' doesn't it expose ZANU PF at fault not the West?

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Fellow citizens, be strong' edges Chamisa - but why forfeit free for uphill battle of violent elections

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Stop political violence

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

ABWA employee swindles firm US$1 Million

19 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

20 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 1028 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

20 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3245 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

20 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 940 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

20 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 657 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

20 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 963 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

20 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 2413 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days