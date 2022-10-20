Zimbabwe by-elections suspended from next month

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced the suspension of by-elections beginning November 1, 2022 in line with the Electoral Act, which stipulates that elections cannot be held nine months before general elections.Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said the suspension of by-elections was in line with section 158(3) of the Constitution which prohibits by-elections nine months before a general election."Section 158(3) of the Constitution provides that polling in by-elections shall take place within 90 days of the vacancies occurring unless the vacancies occur within nine months before a general election is due to be held."The last general election held in 2018 was held on the 31st July 2018. It is, therefore, anticipated from a reading of section 158(3) of the Constitution that general elections will be held on a date to be set during the month of either July or August 2023. Members of the public are thus notified that the filling of vacancies that occur on or after the 1st of November 2022 will be suspended pending conduct of 2023 general elections," Justice Chigumba said in a statement.The Matobo and Insiza by-elections slated for this week will probably be the last by-elections before the general elections in 2023.The run-up to the by-elections has been characterised by violence.