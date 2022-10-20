Katsimberis seeks ConCourt referral

News / National

by Staff reporter

PROPERTY developer George Katsimberis has filed an application for referral of his matter in which he is accused of fraud to the Constitutional Court saying his rights were being violated.Katsimberis, who is represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri, said he wanted to explain to the court how his rights were being infringed.The property developer is being accused of defrauding a property company, Pokugara Properties of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale, Harare.Pokugara is owned by Kenneth Sharpe.Uriri said his client' rights were being infringed in terms of sections 56(1) and 69(1) of the Constitution.Uriri has also applied to have Katsimberis testify orally in court.The matter was remanded to October 28 for continuation of his application for referral to the Constitutional Court.Katsimberis is accused of having constructed a show house without approved architectural plans which resulted in it being demolished.Following the destruction of the show house, Katsimberis reported Pokugara Properties and City of Harare officials to police for perjury and malicious damage to property.