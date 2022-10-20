Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare mayor bans management foreign trips

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HARARE City Council yesterday banned foreign trips for councillors and management.

This came after mayor Jacob Mafume had his trip to South Korea on council business was blocked by Cabinet.

Addressing councillors and management, Mafume said: "I applied to go to South Korea on council business but Cabinet did not approve the trip. If this is so, then this has to apply to everyone else at council.

Citizens Coalition for Change councillor Denford Ngadziore moved the motion to ban foreign trips which was supported by fellow councillors Costa Mandere and Maxwell Mudutu.

Tempers flared in the chambers with deputy mayor Luckson Mukunguma accusing Mafume of acting like an "army commander".

"Who are you? You are acting like army commander, and you don't want to give people chance to speak, we are not children," he said.

Mukunguma was later ordered out of council chambers.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
Most Popular In 7 Days