Chamisa to visit jail?

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has been granted permission to visit the party's jailed legislators Job Sikhala and Godfery Sithole, and 14 Nyatsime residents.Chamisa's lawyers last week gave a seven-day ultimatum to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) to clear the visit after he was barred from visiting Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where the legislators are being detained awaiting trial.In a letter to his lawyers Shava Law Chambers, ZPCS chief director for legal and corporate affairs Commissioner Willie Risiro said: "Please be advised that authority has been granted for your client Chamisa to visit members of his political party incarcerated in our prisons. The approval for your client was given with some restrictions."He (Chamisa) is required to notify the officer-in-charge of his intended visit in advance and specified times. He shall not chant slogans anywhere near the prisons and is forbidden from addressing any persons anywhere near the prisons,""You may liaise with the respective officers-in-charge who may place further restrictions in the interest of good order and security."Sikhala and Sithole and the Nyatsime 14 face charges of incitement to violence following violence that marred the funeral of slain party activists Moreblessing Ali in May.They have been in remand prison since June.