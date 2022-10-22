Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe confident of producing 6m carats next year

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is confident it will produce six million carats and generate US$1 billion from the diamond industry next year in line with set targets, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando has said.

Under Government's ambitious plan to grow the mining industry to US$12 billion by next year, the sector is projected to contribute US$1 billion.

Gold, which is Zimbabwe's major foreign currency earner, is expected to generate US$4 billion, while platinum is forecast to bring in US$3 billion.

When the plan was launched in October 2019, mining contributed only US$2,7 billion to economic growth.

However, this had risen to US$5,3 billion last year.

In 2021, diamond production stood at four million carats, up from 1,8 million carats recorded in 2018.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Business after officiating at the inaugural gemstones conference organised by the Zimbabwe School of Mines in Harare last week, Minister Chitando said the set target in the production of precious stones was on the back of expansion projects, as well as value addition and beneficiation initiatives in the sector.

"All I can say is we are achieving US$1 billion next year . . .

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, the diamond industry became subdued. I would rather focus on the future and on the fact that we are going to do over six million carats next year, through which we will achieve our US$1 billion," he said.

"On the diamond side, we are very clear in terms of the gemology centre, value addition and the arrangement between ZCDC (Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company) and Aurex, and various other value addition initiatives which are being undertaken."

Current projects under expansion and development include Alrosa, Anjin and Murowa Diamond.

Russian giant Alrosa, which is one of the world's largest diamond producers, boasting an annual turnover of 35 million carats, has been reported to have made huge strides at its Malipati Diamond Project in Masvingo province.

In March last year, Murowa Diamond, a subsidiary of RioZim Limited, announced its intention to plough US$450 million for an extensive expansion drive at its operation in the Midlands province.

In his address at the conference, Minister Chitando said the envisaged national goal of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030 was premised on growing production in various sectors, including mining.

"The whole thrust when we talk of Vision 2030 is to grow production, hence, as part of our contribution as an industry, we came up with a 2023 milestone of growing the mining industry to US$12 billion," he said.

"That milestone included diamond and gemstones with a contribution of US$1 billion. If one looks at diamonds and isolate them, huge strides have been made in terms of growing the diamond industry.

"Firstly, from a volume perspective, we do have very significant increases in the production of diamond, with ZCDC increasing its production from 1,8 million carats in 2018 to just over four million carats last year.

"So, it's very clear what is happening on the diamond side."

He invited input into the proposed Gemstones Development Policy that is aimed at increasing production and contribution of the semi-precious and coloured stones to Zimbabwe's economy.

There are concerns the country could be losing an estimated US$2 billion annually from illegal extraction and trade of the gemstones across the country.

"We need to look at how we capacitate Zimbabwe to position itself for the optimum extraction and value addition of the gemstones.

"We need to come up with a framework from a small-scale miner perspective. How should they be organised? What should be the processing and marketing facilities?

"I really want to urge you (gemstones stakeholders) . . . to come up with a Gemstones Development Policy," he said.

In a virtual presentation at the conference, ZCDC chief executive officer, Mr Mark Mabhudhu, said the company had turned the corner after strengthening security systems in Chiadzwa, Manicaland.

"First and foremost, the diamond industry is a high security area, and one of the challenges the business was really failing to deal with was the issue of security of the product.

"As such, we had to convince the shareholder that the product is secure and, therefore, we are able to account for every stone that we mine," said Mr Mabhudhu.

ZCDC, he added, had adopted drone technology for aerial surveillance.

"Next year, we are looking at a target of around six million carats. We also note the expansion plans taking place at Murowa, where they are undertaking a US$450 million expansion, "and Anjin coming back on stream, and the work being done by Alrosa," he said.

"As part of our contribution in the diamond industry, we are going to produce a portion that adds up to US$1 billion in terms of diamond contribution."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

31 mins ago | 44 Views

Minister Kazembe salutes Macheso

37 mins ago | 59 Views

Incompetent corrupt local authorities will cost CCC vital votes!

39 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF wins 5 out of 6 wards in weekend by-elections

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

Wave of armed robberies hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Morocco blasts Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

CCC MP relives torture horror

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mahere falsehoods case ruling postponed again

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Top US official challenged on Zimbabwe sanctions

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

3 ZRP officers arrested over US$200 bribe

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

High Court acquits caged MDC-Alliance members

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

3 Zimbabwean nationals jailed ten years each for cable theft in SA

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Anxiety grips Zanu-PF old guard

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa crafts crude strategy to stay in power, revels in adulation

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa signs bill to prosecute rogue security forces

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe govt hit with US$20bn bill over grabbed properties

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Minister lashes out at investors abusing workers

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

July Moyo taken to task over Airport Road land deal

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Vapostori for ED call for lifting of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

11 exam leak cases

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Murdered girl's family demands 60 cattle

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man murdered for using vulgar language

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

US$300 000 lawsuit for Sikhonjwa after child's DNA results

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Majaivana's love-hate relationship with Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

All set for Ethiopian Airlines maiden flight to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe back among international cricket big boys

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

BCC warns of reduced service delivery

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Jumbo, croc attack victim seeks help

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

FC Platinum are league champions

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo City silence Dynamos

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF Congress to confirm Mnangagwa's candidature

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Plot to smear Chinese investments unmasked

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Heist mastermind's family remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe opposition calls for removal of embargo

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe opposition set for Armageddon in 2023

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zesa to bill in local, US dollars

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Date set for Zimbabwe satellite launch

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Rogue drivers menace on Zimbabwe roads

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Teachers for ED' project raises 2023 rigging fears

18 hrs ago | 690 Views

Sex herbs a hit at Hlanganani Expo

18 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Soccer coach in adultery storm

18 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Mbeki questions Ramaphosa's fate amid Phala Phala probe

18 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora parties fight over property

18 hrs ago | 955 Views

Blow for Chiwenga?

22 Oct 2022 at 05:49hrs | 4252 Views

Probe into Magaya rape allegations starts

22 Oct 2022 at 05:46hrs | 1133 Views

Coltart arrested, expected in court today

22 Oct 2022 at 05:46hrs | 2671 Views

British-Zimbabwean comedian makes Robert Mugabe film

22 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 728 Views

Zimdancehall chanter stabbed to death after assaulting ex-wife

22 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 1767 Views

Possible lifeline for bench sitter Nakamba as Aston Villa sack Gerrard

22 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 765 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days