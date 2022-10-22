News / National
Wave of armed robberies hits Zimbabwe
There's been a spike in armed robberies in Zimbabwe.
Police say criminals are being tempted by cash as people and businesses are not banking their money.
Analysts say the situation may get worse as the economic decline worsens.
#eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports that police officers and soldiers are also involved in crime.
