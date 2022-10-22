Zanu-PF wins 5 out of 6 wards in weekend by-elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has won five of the six local authority by-elections held Saturday in Zimbabwe polls which had a violent build up.By-elections were held in six wards namely Insiza Ward 4, Matobo Ward 2 both in Matabeleland South; Buhera Ward 24, Mutare Ward 18 in Manicaland as well as Midlands' Takawira Ward 6 and Guruve, Mashonaland Central's Ward 4.In Insiza, Zanu-PF's Daniel Dube won with 578 votes against CCC candidate Augustine Gumede's 415.In Matobo, Fadreck Siwela got 934 votes to defeat Sindiso Ngwenya of CCC who got 270 votes.Enest Muzokomba polled 1265 votes to win the Buhera seat for Zanu-PF with his challenger Joram Muzamba of CCC getting 692In Mutare, Blessing Murindashaka of CCC posted victory with 711 votes while Loveness Chiwashira of Zanu-PF got 478.In Takawira, Zanu-PF's Winny Netsai Dzingira polled 594 to defeat Amos Marevengwa of CCC who got 314 votes.In Guruve , Season Chiguma of Zanu-PF won the seat with 1135 votes, defeating Francis Wonder Kudyahakudarikwi of CCC who polled 114.Results in current by-elections could come as a source of concern for CCC which entertains hopes of ending Zanu-PF's 42 year long dominance in local politics.The opposition claims it is being impeded by Zanu-PF through violence and favouritism by the state in its efforts to campaign and garner support.