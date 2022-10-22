Minister Kazembe salutes Macheso

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Glendale

Home Affairs Minister and ZANU PF Mashonaland Central province chairperson Kazembe Kazembe on Saturday praised the King of Sungura Alick Macheso for providing entertainment to a multitude of people at 007 Club in Glendale.Kazembe who was accompanied by Zanu-PF party members stole the limelight when he went on stage.Macheso was happy to see Kazembe who is also his childhood friend.Speaking on the sidelines of the show Kazembe said Macheso is a living legend who deserves a lot of respect from everyone."Macheso is a living legend hence everyone ought to respect him, the crowd here speaks volumes," Kazembe said.As usual, the King of Sungura also gave rising musician Senetor and ex-Njanja Express drummer and Chanter Barnabus Mandipota a chance to show case their talent."I asked my young brother Senetor if he knew Glendale and he said he has never been here so l brought him here to meet you our bosses," bellowed Macheso on stage.On Mandipota he said the man has talent and thanked God for youngsters who are taking the genre of Sungura ahead.Today Macheso rounds up his weekend shows with a family show at Zindoga, Waterfalls.