Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi

Mvurwi residents stormed their Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) offices on Thursday demanding answers on high water bills.The angry residents who spoke to this publication blamed ZINWA for charging exorbitant prices at the expense of high unemployment rate."I came here to query my water bill which is $60 000 a rate which is beyond my reach how can a basic commodity become so expensive," lamented Steven Gorejena."There is high unemployment rate in the country but you find ZINWA charging such prices we demand the reduction of their tariffs," fumed Getrude Nyamasoka.Investigations by this reporter proved that Zimbabwe Republic Police Mvurwi station was charged over 2million for water bills by the same authority.However, other residents urged ZINWA officials to desist from working with estimates and rather consider meter readings.Contacted for comment Mvurwi ZINWA manager Charlse Magwenzi urged this reporter to visit their offices for clarity."If you want to know why water bills are high come to our offices and l will show you," Magwenzi said.