Tout kills self after rape allegations

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 15-YEAR-OLD Bindura tout Denzel Bute on Thursday committed suicide after being accused of raping his 12 year old girlfriend.

The now deceased Bete allegedly convinced his girlfriend who cannot be named for ethical reasons to lie to her parents that she was pregnant and would be chased away from her parent's home and move in to the tout.The girl gave in and was escorted by her mother to the boy's parents' house.The girl's mother told Edward Bete father to the deceased and Denzel was quizzed about the case and admitted to having sex twice with the girl.Denzel went to in his room and took poison while the mother of the girl escorted her to the police station to file a police report.Denzel was rushed to Bindura hospital where he died upon admission.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case and urged parents to give counseling to their children to avoid similar cases.