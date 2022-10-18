Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher documents achievements in novel

by Staff reporter
11 mins ago | Views
BISEYI Mangena (79) recalls the days when he was a teacher and would pen down into poems, every success of the community around him and those that sought to promote teachers.

"I've been a teacher all my life. Before my retirement, I was appointed the Lupane Education director and it was during this time that many great things started happening in that area. People were working hard to make Lupane the capital of Matabeleland North and we saw great results during that period such as the Lupane State University.

"Many people didn't believe that there was going to be a school in Lupane; they believed that this was just a dream sold to us, but the dream actually came true.  So, I wrote the poem titled ‘Thuthuka Lupane'. With the poem I sought to promote these programmes that were uplifting the area," he said.

Now, he is celebrating the success of his book Inkondlo Ezisithinthayo which documents all the occurrences that he felt should not be forgotten. The anthology, which consists of 19 poems, has his favourite poem, Thuthuka Lupane which he spoke highly of.Mangena said during his stint as a teacher, he documented most of the developments that were positive in people's lives.

"There's another one that I wrote in praise of the Better schools programs because it was a good

initiative for teachers. Basically, I wrote about everything that I encountered and documented the day-to-day lives of people initially. I just told myself that I should write some of the things I see.

"When I was on retirement, I started writing more poems until I saw the need to compile them so that they can become one book. I got them published and gave the book the name Inkondlo eziz'thintayo. These are different poems that don't relate but they all touch us in different aspects. They are a reminder that despite the hardships there are good things that we can look up to," Mangena said.

He said the short Ndebele poems are captivating and can be a good read, especially for those who are still in school.

Mangena started teaching in 1967 and retired in 2016, clocking 49 years in the classroom, and has taught in different schools across the country.

His book is available in bookstores.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's grandson dies

17 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa outsmarts Chiwenga

27 mins ago | 133 Views

Beitbridge arms smuggling saga: Fears Mnangagwa was main target

29 mins ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF goes to congress amid power struggles, widening rifts

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa's path to power

31 mins ago | 29 Views

Kagame comes to Zimbabwe to bolster Zanu-PF's 2023 poll campaign

33 mins ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MPs meet Mnangagwa and Chiwenga over allowances

34 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to make a public apology for his role in the Gukurahundi genocide

34 mins ago | 47 Views

Matabeleland Chiefs make tough demands

36 mins ago | 42 Views

Kazembe Kazembe summoned as tempers flare up

36 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe can be a financial hub

37 mins ago | 27 Views

Lawfare bogs down CCC in courts

38 mins ago | 22 Views

Will Mnangagwa ever learn, reform?

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe economy grew 9%

39 mins ago | 25 Views

Tout kills self after rape allegations

5 hrs ago | 744 Views

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Minister Kazembe salutes Macheso

5 hrs ago | 614 Views

Incompetent corrupt local authorities will cost CCC vital votes!

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF wins 5 out of 6 wards in weekend by-elections

7 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Wave of armed robberies hits Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Morocco blasts Ramaphosa

9 hrs ago | 1394 Views

CCC MP relives torture horror

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mahere falsehoods case ruling postponed again

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Top US official challenged on Zimbabwe sanctions

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

3 ZRP officers arrested over US$200 bribe

9 hrs ago | 488 Views

High Court acquits caged MDC-Alliance members

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

3 Zimbabwean nationals jailed ten years each for cable theft in SA

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Anxiety grips Zanu-PF old guard

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa crafts crude strategy to stay in power, revels in adulation

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa signs bill to prosecute rogue security forces

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe govt hit with US$20bn bill over grabbed properties

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Minister lashes out at investors abusing workers

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

July Moyo taken to task over Airport Road land deal

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Vapostori for ED call for lifting of sanctions

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

11 exam leak cases

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murdered girl's family demands 60 cattle

9 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man murdered for using vulgar language

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

US$300 000 lawsuit for Sikhonjwa after child's DNA results

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Majaivana's love-hate relationship with Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

All set for Ethiopian Airlines maiden flight to Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe back among international cricket big boys

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

BCC warns of reduced service delivery

9 hrs ago | 60 Views

Jumbo, croc attack victim seeks help

9 hrs ago | 60 Views

FC Platinum are league champions

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bulawayo City silence Dynamos

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF Congress to confirm Mnangagwa's candidature

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Plot to smear Chinese investments unmasked

9 hrs ago | 35 Views

Heist mastermind's family remanded in custody

9 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe opposition calls for removal of embargo

9 hrs ago | 97 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days