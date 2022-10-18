Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ONCE again, Bulawayo, the second-largest city in Zimbabwe, literally burst at the seams with the return of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.i

Dubbed Africa's premium business exchange, the expo ignited the brilliance and warmth of Bulawayo, the home of Kings and Queens.

And coming from a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in physical form, the Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2022 was indeed the place to be as it offered tourists and visitors big entertainment.

While it is not easy to mix business with pleasure, it was almost always the case with the 15th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani as it provided a feast of both.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), the organiser of the expo, must be commended for pulling off a spectacular event as the tourism sector awakens from the shock of Covid-19.

Apparently the tourism sector is one that was hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic.

People could not travel and the hospitality industry almost closed shop.

One of the highlights was the South African tourism stand which kept visitors to Hall 4 entertained.

There is no doubt that South African hospitality is different from the Zimbabwean version.

The South Africans continuously kept the hall alive with music and plenty of beverages which were generously dished out to visitors at the stand.

What was all the more surprising was that most people manning the stand were from Zimbabwe but working for the South African tourism industry. The expo was well-organised in terms of programming.

Guests and visitors were treated to a welcome reception at the Museum which was officially opened by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Although there were delays here and there, the guests were treated to a sumptuous meal and also some drinks during networking.

It was a colourful experience marked by pomp and fanfare.

Judging from the turnout at every function, one could tell that the pandemic had taken a toll on the night life of the city.

Then the after-party at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair also proved popular among tourists.

Then there was the Sanganai/Hlanganani Family Music Festival that saw stand-out performances by South Africans Big Zulu and Costa Titch.

The two artistes really shut down the tourism expo, drawing a beautiful audience at the ZITF main arena.

Zimbabwean musicians in the likes of Sandra Ndebele, Boy Nino and Djembe Monks also gave fans a great show.

But outside of business, according to Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Winnie Muchanyuka, the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo reignited growth of the meetings, incentives, conferences &land exhibitions (Mice) sector and positively impacted on domestic tourism.

In support of devolution, she said, they ensured that every province was fully represented exposing hidden gems. And community-based tourism was showcased, with several exhibitors from across the 10 provinces included in the tourism value chain. "The return of physical meetings and events has not only been celebrated by the tourism industry but by all sectors.

"This has reignited the growth of the Mice sector and we have witnessed the positive impact of this locally as well," Muchanyuka said.

Another feature that took centre stage was the Tourism Innovation Hub (innovative tourism-related projects).

The initiative is aimed at supporting youth and exposing their ideas to the global community.

The continuation of speed networking —B2B meetings for buyers and exhibitors —made sure that destination Zimbabwe would gain traction on the tourism map.

Another exciting addition was the tourism investment conference that saw stakeholders converging to explore tourism opportunities.

Judging from various discussions, it appears there is great opportunity in tourism real estate.

It was noted that Zimbabwe still has a lot of opportunities for those who want to develop conference facilities.

Source - thenewshawks

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's grandson dies

5 hrs ago | 816 Views

Mnangagwa outsmarts Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Beitbridge arms smuggling saga: Fears Mnangagwa was main target

5 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zanu-PF goes to congress amid power struggles, widening rifts

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa's path to power

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Kagame comes to Zimbabwe to bolster Zanu-PF's 2023 poll campaign

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zanu-PF MPs meet Mnangagwa and Chiwenga over allowances

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to make a public apology for his role in the Gukurahundi genocide

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Matabeleland Chiefs make tough demands

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Kazembe Kazembe summoned as tempers flare up

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe can be a financial hub

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Lawfare bogs down CCC in courts

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Will Mnangagwa ever learn, reform?

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe economy grew 9%

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Tout kills self after rape allegations

9 hrs ago | 893 Views

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Minister Kazembe salutes Macheso

10 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Incompetent corrupt local authorities will cost CCC vital votes!

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF wins 5 out of 6 wards in weekend by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Wave of armed robberies hits Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Morocco blasts Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 1835 Views

CCC MP relives torture horror

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mahere falsehoods case ruling postponed again

13 hrs ago | 162 Views

Top US official challenged on Zimbabwe sanctions

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

3 ZRP officers arrested over US$200 bribe

13 hrs ago | 548 Views

High Court acquits caged MDC-Alliance members

13 hrs ago | 917 Views

3 Zimbabwean nationals jailed ten years each for cable theft in SA

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

Anxiety grips Zanu-PF old guard

13 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa crafts crude strategy to stay in power, revels in adulation

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa signs bill to prosecute rogue security forces

13 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe govt hit with US$20bn bill over grabbed properties

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Minister lashes out at investors abusing workers

13 hrs ago | 103 Views

July Moyo taken to task over Airport Road land deal

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Vapostori for ED call for lifting of sanctions

13 hrs ago | 53 Views

11 exam leak cases

13 hrs ago | 190 Views

Murdered girl's family demands 60 cattle

13 hrs ago | 323 Views

Man murdered for using vulgar language

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

US$300 000 lawsuit for Sikhonjwa after child's DNA results

13 hrs ago | 239 Views

Majaivana's love-hate relationship with Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 180 Views

All set for Ethiopian Airlines maiden flight to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe back among international cricket big boys

13 hrs ago | 61 Views

BCC warns of reduced service delivery

13 hrs ago | 69 Views

Jumbo, croc attack victim seeks help

13 hrs ago | 68 Views

FC Platinum are league champions

13 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo City silence Dynamos

13 hrs ago | 59 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days