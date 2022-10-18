Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BRITISH-ZIMBABWEAN comedian Munya Chawawa is preparing to launch a new documentary comedy titled How to Survive A Dictator with the production house Rumpus Media.

Chawawa (29) is to meet the friends, family and foes of Robert Mugabe for the Channel 4 documentary.

Rumpus Media's hour-long single How to Survive A Dictator will use interviews and archive footage, as well as comedy sketches, as Chawawa explores Mugabe's complex life; from his extraordinary fight for independence for his people, to ruling them with an iron fist for nearly 40 years.

Among the contributors are Mugabe's nephews who have a "rose-tinted" view of their uncle, his former friend Wilf, who cut ties with the dictator after the massacre of 20 000 civilians, Mugabe's spiritual adviser and some of his many victims. Chawawa will also go head-to-head with a Mugabe ally accused of brutal violence and intimidation.

The film was nearly derailed after Chawawa's original plans to travel to Zimbabwe were thwarted at the last-minute when his filming visas were cancelled by the authorities in Harare with no explanation. He subsequently headed to South Africa to make the film.

How to Survive A Dictator was commissioned by Shaminder Nahal, the head of specialist factual productions at Channel 4, a British free-toair public broadcast television network headquartered in London.

It is executive produced by Morgan Roberts and Iain Wimbush, with Chawawa producing alongside Beya Kabelu. He shared writing credits alongside Joe McCardle. Paul Taylor directs, with Hannah Stupple serving as production executive, and Lucy Cartledge and Rebecca Gilchrist managing production.

Nahal promised the single will be a "fresh mix of contemporary history, biography and personal journey, it's revelatory, eye-opening and plays with form in the unique way only Munya could pull off".

Roberts added: "Munya's brilliant ability to blend intelligence, insight, heart and humour with Cecil Rhodes impersonations is a rare and beautiful gift."

Chawawa said that Zimbabwe is "like a blueprint" for his personality. "I never fully understood why I had to leave [Zimbabwe] and this documentary, for me, was a chance to uncover that," he said.

"But let me tell you: it's an emotional rollercoaster, especially after I found out my filming visa was rejected. But in true sneaky, satirist style — we managed to tell the story another way . . . and I can't wait for people to see it."

Chawawa was born in Derby, England, and spent his childhood in Zimbabwe. When his family returned to Britain in his youth, he studied at Notre Dame High School in Norwich and proceeded to the University of Sheffield, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology in 2014.

His popularity grew during the Covid-19 pandemic when he gripped the imagination with social media sketches dripping with rib-tickling satire.

Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Mugabe, #Comedian, #Probe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's grandson dies

5 hrs ago | 816 Views

Mnangagwa outsmarts Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 3369 Views

Beitbridge arms smuggling saga: Fears Mnangagwa was main target

5 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zanu-PF goes to congress amid power struggles, widening rifts

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa's path to power

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Kagame comes to Zimbabwe to bolster Zanu-PF's 2023 poll campaign

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zanu-PF MPs meet Mnangagwa and Chiwenga over allowances

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to make a public apology for his role in the Gukurahundi genocide

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Matabeleland Chiefs make tough demands

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Kazembe Kazembe summoned as tempers flare up

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe can be a financial hub

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Lawfare bogs down CCC in courts

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Will Mnangagwa ever learn, reform?

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe economy grew 9%

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Tout kills self after rape allegations

9 hrs ago | 893 Views

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Minister Kazembe salutes Macheso

10 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Incompetent corrupt local authorities will cost CCC vital votes!

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF wins 5 out of 6 wards in weekend by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Wave of armed robberies hits Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Morocco blasts Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 1835 Views

CCC MP relives torture horror

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mahere falsehoods case ruling postponed again

13 hrs ago | 162 Views

Top US official challenged on Zimbabwe sanctions

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

3 ZRP officers arrested over US$200 bribe

13 hrs ago | 548 Views

High Court acquits caged MDC-Alliance members

13 hrs ago | 917 Views

3 Zimbabwean nationals jailed ten years each for cable theft in SA

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

Anxiety grips Zanu-PF old guard

13 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa crafts crude strategy to stay in power, revels in adulation

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa signs bill to prosecute rogue security forces

13 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe govt hit with US$20bn bill over grabbed properties

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Minister lashes out at investors abusing workers

13 hrs ago | 103 Views

July Moyo taken to task over Airport Road land deal

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Vapostori for ED call for lifting of sanctions

13 hrs ago | 53 Views

11 exam leak cases

13 hrs ago | 190 Views

Murdered girl's family demands 60 cattle

13 hrs ago | 323 Views

Man murdered for using vulgar language

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

US$300 000 lawsuit for Sikhonjwa after child's DNA results

13 hrs ago | 239 Views

Majaivana's love-hate relationship with Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 180 Views

All set for Ethiopian Airlines maiden flight to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe back among international cricket big boys

13 hrs ago | 61 Views

BCC warns of reduced service delivery

13 hrs ago | 69 Views

Jumbo, croc attack victim seeks help

13 hrs ago | 68 Views

FC Platinum are league champions

13 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo City silence Dynamos

13 hrs ago | 59 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days